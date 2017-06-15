Volvo V50 (2004-2012)

Which? Overview

The Volvo V50 estate (2004-2012) shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Ford Focus. It's solid looking and attractive, and comes with a huge choice of engines, trims and options packs. Petrol models range from the entry-level 1.6 to the 2.4i, plus there's a turbocharged T5 and diesel options too. But which one is best for you? Read our full review to find out.