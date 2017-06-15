Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo V50 (2004-2012)

The Volvo V50 estate (2004-2012) shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Ford Focus. It's solid looking and attractive, and comes with a huge choice of engines, trims and options packs. Petrol models range from the entry-level 1.6 to the 2.4i, plus there's a turbocharged T5 and diesel options too. But which one is best for you? Read our full review to find out.

