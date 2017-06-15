Volvo V50 (2004-2012)

The Volvo V50 estate (2004-2012) shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Ford Focus. It's solid looking and attractive, and comes with a huge choice of engines, trims and options packs. Petrol models range from the entry-level 1.6 to the 2.4i, plus there's a turbocharged T5 and diesel options too. But which one is best for you? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.