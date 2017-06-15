Volvo XC60 (2008-2017)

Which? Overview

The Volvo XC60 (2008-) is a mid-size off-roader aimed squarely at the premium-brand BMW X3 and Audi Q5 as well as the likes of the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan. Four-wheel drive is standard and the diesel versions are likely to attract most buyers, with a choice of 163bhp or 185bhp units. But is it any good? Read our full review to find out.