Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo XC90 (2002-2014)

Price: £3,801

Which? Overview

The Volvo XC90 (2002-2014) is the biggest SUV in the Volvo range. It's been in the line-up since 2002, but has only received a light refresh and engine tweak (in 2011) in over a decade of production. But how does it handle itself both on- and off-road? And are running costs prohibitively high? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017