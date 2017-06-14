Cat repellents compared

If cats have become a nuisance in your garden, find out the best ways to encourage them to go somewhere else.

Cats are adored pets, but they can become a nuisance if they leave their mess in your garden, keep you awake with fighting or scare off the wildlife.

More than 6,000 Which? members completed a survey which revealed that 55% have problems with cats in their garden. Three quarters reported soiling as their main problem, and more than 4 in 10 reported cats scaring off, attacking or killing garden wildlife.

