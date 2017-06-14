Black & Decker chainsaws guide

Which? verdict on Black & Decker chainsaws

Black & Decker is a well-known brand for DIY tools and also makes a range of garden equipment. The orange-and-black Black & Decker garden tools are sold through big retailers such as B&Q, as well as online.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Black & Decker chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results for these models, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below shows how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Black & Decker's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Black & Decker chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think it's a brand worth buying.

