Bosch chainsaws guide

Which? verdict on Bosch chainsaws

Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Bosch chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Bosch chainsaws, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Bosch's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Bosch chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Bosch is a brand worth buying.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.