Chainsaw safety

The chainsaws you buy in the UK are subject to strict safety standards and come with features to reduce the risk of injury. For example, the chain brake, which is positioned in front of the right hand, is designed to stop the chain dead if it’s automatically activated, to protect against kickback.

Kickback

Kickback is where the guide bar gets thrown upwards and backwards towards the user at high speed and is the most common cause of serious chainsaw accidents. It can happen if the log you’re cutting shifts and ‘pinches’ the tip of the guide bar, or if the tip of the guide bar and chain accidentally comes into contact with another branch, log or hard object.

Kickback can happen to even the most experienced chainsaw operators, which is why it’s essential to wear the proper safety kit.

Protective clothing

In the EU, all items of clothing containing chainsaw protective fabric carry a special chainsaw logo and will give the class of protection the clothing gives you. The class tells you the maximum chain speed the fabric is designed to stop.

Safety helmet

These look like construction hard hats and are designed to protect the user’s head from the force of impact from the bar and chain if kickback occurs, provided the chain brake has been activated and the chainsaw chain isn’t spinning. They won’t stop the path of the guide bar or the chain from cutting if it’s in motion.

Most safety helmets have built-in ear defenders, and often transparent plastic or fine-mesh visors to protect the eyes from flying woodchips and dust. Prices start at about £15 online.

Ear defenders

Chainsaws are incredibly noisy and prolonged use can cause hearing damage. Whether you’re using a petrol, corded electric or cordless battery machine, always wear ear defenders. Most safety helmets will have built-in ear defenders, but you can also buy them separately for about £10.

Chainsaw trousers

Chainsaw trousers are made from layers of specialist fabric designed to slow the chain down by snagging it. They won’t block the path of a spinning chain completely, but, by slowing its progress, the resulting injury will be less severe. Prices of chainsaw trousers vary considerably, with a top-of-the-range branded pair costing in the region of £200. You should be able to get a decent pair for about £100 online, though.

Chainsaw gloves

These gloves have a left-hand that's heavily padded with similar fabric to that used in chainsaw trousers, the right hand is generally less padded as it's further from the blade. They're designed to protect hands, while still being flexible enough to work comfortably, and cost between £10 and £35 to buy.

Safety boots

Buy a pair of chainsaw safety boots that have a steel toe cap and a good grip to prevent accidental slipping when you’re using a chainsaw. Prices vary, starting at about £50.