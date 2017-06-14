How to buy the best chainsaw

How much should you pay?

This all depends on what type of chainsaw you want to buy, how much you can afford and how robust you need it to be. If you're using it only occasionally then a cheap, corded electric machine will be fine. But for more substantial jobs or more frequent use, you'll need to get a petrol chainsaw. Remember that you will need to buy appropriate protective clothing, too.

A basic chainsaw protective outfit will cost around £100

A cheap corded electric chainsaw will cost less than £100 in DIY and chain stores. These usually seem to have all the features you might want at a low price. But they do tend to be less robust and may not be able to cope with tough jobs such as sawing through very thick, hard, wood logs. You also have to grapple with the cable, which restricts the number of places you can use it.

If you're looking for a petrol machine from a well-known brand, you will usually pay a higher price, but you tend to get a more robust chainsaw that's easy to maintain. They can be considerably more of a pleasure to use than cheaper models, as they will be easier to start, have more power to cut quickly and cleanly, and will have more anti-vibration features to make them less tiring to use.

Petrol chainsaws

Petrol chainsaws are more expensive than electric ones, although you'll find some own-brand models in DIY stores for less than £100.

You’ll pay a more for well-known brands, such as Stihl, Husqvarna and McCulloch. All these brands have a range of models that vary in size and power depending on the level of work they're intended for, with prices to match. An entry-level machine from Stihl, such as the MS171, will cost around £150.

Corded electric chainsaws

Prices vary for corded electric models. You can pay as little as £70 for an own-brand one from a DIY store, to more than £300 for a top-of-the-range branded model.

Cordless chainsaws

For a cordless model you can pay as little as £95, rising to more than £400 for a top-of-the-range branded model.

Cordless chainsaws have the convenience of electric and the portability of petrol. They are simple to operate, with rechargeable batteries and no messy fuel involved, and you can use them anywhere in the garden.

However, currently their batteries don’t last for long, so you may find they need recharging before you’ve finished cutting. Although manufacturers are constantly updating the batteries to improve the power of these machines, currently they’re not powerful enough to match the cutting performance of petrol chainsaws.