Husqvarna chainsaws guide

Which? verdict on Husqvarna chainsaws

Husqvarna is a well-known brand for chainsaws. Husqvarna owns the Flymo brand, so Husqvarna-branded chainsaws share their bright orange colour, which makes them easily identifiable.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Husqvarna chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Husqvarna chainsaws, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Husqvarna's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Husqvarna chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Husqvarna is a brand worth buying.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.