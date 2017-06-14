Which? Best Buy chainsaws
These Best Buy chainsaws are proven to be sturdy, safe and easy to use. They cut through even the toughest logs quickly and cleanly.
Don't get lumbered with a chainsaw that's slow to cut through logs, makes it impossible to trim branches or is a pain to start.
Our rigorous tests ensure that the best chainsaws we recommend really are the best of the bunch.
- Each of our chainsaw reviews includes lab-tested ratings for how well it cuts through thick logs, so you know you'll have a machine that can cope with the toughest tasks.
- We time how long it takes to cut through a pile of logs, so you won't be standing in the cold for too long while you restock your woodpile.
- We look at how easy each chainsaw is to use. We search for flimsy handles and switches, dirt traps or hard to clean nooks and crannies, and features that make a chainsaw difficult to maintain.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest chainsaw. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive chainsaw reviews.
How we uncover the best chainsaws
We test petrol and electric chainsaws from big brands, such as Stihl and Husqvarna, as well as less-well-known brands, such as Ryobi and Wolf Garten, to reveal powerful Best Buys that make cutting through a pile of logs quick and easy. So whether you want a small chainsaw that will cut up logs into handy-sized chunks or need a large petrol chainsaw for bigger jobs our in-depth chainsaw reviews have got it covered.
- We rate each chainsaw on how easy it is to set up and start.
- We measure how quickly it cuts through thick logs and tough railway sleepers.
- We rate each chainsaw on how easy it is to manoeuvre in branches for heavy pruning jobs.
- Our independent experts evaluate how easy each chainsaw is to clean and maintain.
Chainsaw reviews you can trust
Some chainsaws are packed with fancy features, but are slow to cut and heavy to handle. Others look basic but slice through the toughest logs quickly and cleanly. You can’t always tell how good a chainsaw is just by looking at it, so we cut through logs, prune branches and test the felling ability of every chainsaw we test to help you choose the perfect one for you.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t accept advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a Which? trial for £1 and you’ll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.