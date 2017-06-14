Should I buy a cordless chainsaw?

Is a cordless chainsaw right for me?

Cordless chainsaws are ideal if you want to work among branches, as they don't have a trailing cable and are generally quite light and compact. They're less tiring to use and easier to manoeuvre than other types. It’s still worth testing one out before you buy to check it has enough battery power and will run for long enough for your jobs.

Improvements in battery-powered garden tools mean that cordless models are now a real option if you've looking for a domestic chainsaw.

Cordless chainsaws are easier to maintain than petrol models, and there's no messy fuel or overpowering fumes to contend with. They’re also quieter to run, so are less likely to annoy the neighbours.

However, cordless models can be very expensive. Some 36V models are more expensive than petrol versions. In our tests, a lot of cordless chainsaws didn't cut as well as corded electric or petrol models, but, if you're willing to pay more than £200, there are some that are worth considering.

Pros: Lighter, easier to maintain and quieter than petrol chainsaws, no need to be plugged into a power source