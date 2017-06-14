Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Stihl chainsaw guide

By Adelaide Gray

Should you buy a Stihl chainsaw? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.

Which? verdict on Stihl chainsaws

Stihl is a well-established German brand that's perhaps best known for its chainsaws and forestry equipment. 

Due to its heavy-duty credentials, Stihl is a premium brand that has a reputation for long-lasting tools.

Stihl makes a very large range of chainsaws, from light machines for use around the garden, to very heavy chainsaws for ground-based work and top-handled chainsaws for tree surgeons.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Stihl chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Stihl chainsaws, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Stihl's overall pros and cons as a chainsaw brand, to help you decide whether a Stihl chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Stihl is a brand worth buying.

Stihl chainsaws - brand data
Number tested since 2010 5
Number of current Best Buys
Average test score
Score range
Number of current Best Buys
Number of current Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Should I buy one?
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested between January 2010-February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.

Key

Member Content

How much do Stihl chainsaws cost?

Stihl is a premium brand that has a large range of machines for professional use and this is reflected in the prices for the machines for normal garden use. However, we've found Stihl garden machinery generally does very well in our tests and our members have told us it's a reasonably reliable brand. 

A small, basic petrol chainsaw from Stihl, such as the MS 171, will cost around £200. The more powerful the machine, the more you will have to pay, and features such as an easy-start engine, tool-free tensioning and extra vibration reduction will add a little to the price, too. The Stihl MS 181 C-BE costs around £220 but is more powerful and has tool-free chain tensioning and an easy-start engine.

As Stihl products are only available from Stihl dealerships, you'll have to check out the individual dealerships to take advantage of any offers.

