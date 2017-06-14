Top five chainsaws
By Adelaide Gray
We round up our top-scoring chainsaws to help you find the best one for you.
Our tests have uncovered big differences in quality across the full range of chainsaws available on the market.
All the models in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cutting swiftly through the thickest logs and are also easy to use. Take a look at our top picks in the table below.
Top five chainsaws
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This chainsaw is outstanding. It's light and easy to use, slicing through even the hardest logs quickly and cleanly. It's quiet for a petrol chainsaw, and very easy to start. Slightly less powerful than a similar larger model, it's well balanced and handles brilliantly.
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
The cordless battery chainsaw rivals petrol chainsaws when it comes to use around the garden. It's light and extremely easy to use, but can still cut through hard wood quickly and smoothly. The only drawbacks are the short battery life and rather hefty price tag.
- Large logs:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
Another great chainsaw from this brand. It's very similar to the smaller version in the range but is a little more powerful, which can make it a bit more challenging to control as you start to cut. It impressed us by cutting consistently, quickly and cleanly through all of the wood we put in its path.
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you prefer a hefty chainsaw with plently of power for tough jobs, then this chainsaw won’t disappoint. It quickly slices through the hardest wood and the thickest logs. It's easy to start from cold and the chain doesn't need much adjustment as you work. It uses quite a bit of fuel, though.
- Large logs:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This powerful corded electric chainsaw comes very close to being a Best Buy. It powers through branches and logs quickly and makes light work of cutting harder wood. Like all corded-electric models it's a bit unwieldy, but much quieter than petrol machines.
Worst chainsaws
We've found several chainsaws that make easy work of cutting through large and small logs and are easy to use. But we've also found some struggle to cut cleanly and quickly through even small branches.
In our independent lab tests we give them a good workout to see where they excel and fail, trying them out on large and small logs, branches and even using them for pruning.
We've found that these two models make heavy going of even the simplest jobs.
Some of the worst chainsaws
- Large logs:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you need a big, powerful chainsaw, then this won't fit the bill. It's small, quiet and extremely simple to use, but doesn't have the power to tackle more than very basic jobs around the garden. It costs a lot for a limited machine.
- Large logs:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This tiny chainsaw cuts rather slowly, so is tiring to use. It can't cope with very thick logs (over 15cm wide) and leaves them rough cut. It scored poorly for cutting small logs and branches too.
We review more chainsaws than anyone else
We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. When testing chainsaws, we measure how well each one cuts through wood, from small logs to thick railway sleepers. We time how long it takes to cut through the wood, how cleanly it leaves the cut, and how easy it is to handle among branches. We also rate how easy is it to use and maintain each chainsaw.