Cheap small appliances advice guides

Cheap small appliances advice guidesKitting out your kitchen doesn't have to cost the earth. We've picked out the best small kitchen gadgets for your home and bank balance in 10 different categories.FeaturedTop 10 cheap small kitchen appliancesby Liz RansomeLooking for kitchen appliances to kit out your kitchen on a budget? Which? rounds up the top 10 cheap kitchen appliances, from coffee machines to blenders.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor login