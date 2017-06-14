Top 10 cheap small kitchen appliances
By Liz Ransome
We round up the best cheap kitchen gadgets, from a brilliant mini blender to a great coffee machine, that have aced our tough product tests.
Whether you want to make smoothies and juices on a budget, or save time preparing dinner with a food processor, time-saving kitchen appliances can take the hassle out of every day cooking. And the good news is you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great kitchen gadget.
Almost all of the gadgets we've picked out in our round up of the best cheap kitchen appliances - from stand mixers and food processors to toasters and juicers - can be found for under £50, and several cost much less.
|Top 10 cheap small kitchen appliances
|Click for full review
|Typical price
|Cheapest Best Buy kettle
|
This kettle is not only a Best Buy, but it can boil four cups worth of water in just over two and a half minutes, and is quiet when doing so.
It also has clear windows on both sides of the kettle, which makes it a lot easier to see the water level, and the filter does a good job of keeping limescale out of your drink.
|Cheapest Best Buy toaster
|
This toaster will make a nice even-brown slice for your breakfast, and it will do it quickly too. It'll also do the same for consecutive rounds, which many toasters struggle to do.
As well as deep blue, it's also available in cream and red.
|Cheapest Best Buy microwave
|
Meals in this microwave are heated through evenly and still remain beautifully moist, which other machines can struggle to do. The defrost setting is great as well and it's easy to clean inside.
It's also quiet, so you can have a conversation while zapping your dinner, and is good at saving energy, so will help you cut your energy bills.
|Cheapest Best Buy jug blender
|
This two-speed jug blender whips up lump-free fruit or dairy smoothies, soup and mayonnaise with ease.
While it can't crush ice, this blender is relatively quiet and easy to clean. All in all, it's excellent value for money.
|Cheapest Best Buy food processor
|
It may be compact, but its superb chopping, kneading, mixing and liquidising abilities make this model one of our top-rated food processors.
It comes with no shortage of added extras – including a jug blender, an emulsifying tool for whisking and whipping, and a knife blade for kneading dough.
|Cheapest Best Buy mini blender
|
With this mini blender, you'll be able to whip up smoothies and soups quickly and with ease as it does a fantastic job of pulverising lumps, leaving you with smooth results.
It's also great at processing tougher ingredients, such as nuts, seeds, ginger and vegetables, and is easy to clean as you can put the cups and lids in the dishwasher.
|Cheapest Best Buy juicer
|
The fruit juice this centrifugal juicer makes really impressed our expert testers. And whether you're juicing oranges or other fruit, it will give you a smooth, tasty drink in seconds.
Unlike most other juicers, this one's easy to wash. It has five parts, but they are easy to wipe clean - or shove in your dishwasher.
|Cheapest Best Buy coffee machine
|
This simple capsule coffee machine makes great espresso with a golden crema and great aroma and flavour.
If you want a coffee machine that makes a wide variety of drinks, this is a great option. Our expert was impressed by the cappuccino capsules, which produce delicious sweet, airy milk with a caramelised flavour.
|Cheapest Best Buy stand mixer
|
This stand mixer is a worthy Best Buy. It makes light work of core jobs of mixing, whipping, whisking and kneading.
It also makes great smoothies and soups, is easy to clean, and is one of the quieter stand mixers we have tested.
|
|Cheapest Best Buy bread maker
|
We liked how simple this bread maker was to use, and how easily it produced great results, especially when it comes to wholemeal and seeded bread.
The loaves it produced looked appetising had a good crumb texture. Handily, it has a viewing window so you can check on the progress of your bread without disturbing the baking.
