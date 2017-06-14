Booster seats and multiple group child car seats

Are combined group child car seats a good idea?

All child car seats are categorised according to either a child's weight or height. Some seats span more than one weight group, and these seem good value because they'll last your child for longer. But there's a big difference between a 9kg baby and a 36kg child, so can these seats really achieve the same protection as single-group seats?

Generally we think you're better off buying a dedicated Group 0+ and then Group 1 seat for your child. A combined Group 2/3 seat is fine but we don't recommend backless booster seats (group 3).

Group 0+/1/2 child car seats

These are designed to last a child from birth to 25kg (approximately six years old).

Children change too much from birth to 25kg for one seat shell to adequately provide the protection they need at each stage.

We've tested some very poor Group 0/1/2 child car seats in the past, which fail to position the adult seat belt correctly on the child and could injure their neck and internal organs in a crash.

Group 1/2/3 child car seats

There are many Group 1/2/3 seats available, which can be used from nine months all the way up to 12 years (9-36kg). These allow you to secure your baby in a five-point safety harness, then it converts to a high-backed booster seat when your child is older and bigger.

Generally, car seats designed to span more than two groups do not always provide good levels of protection in all weight groups, but there are some exceptions.

Find out which car seats scored top in our tests in our child car seat reviews.