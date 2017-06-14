Top Five High-Backed Booster Seats Of 2017

Need to swap to a high-backed booster seat ? We reveal the best car seats for when your toddler reaches 18kg and needs to move to the next stage seat. Every seat has passed our tough crash tests, to help you choose a safer car seat for your child.

When a child reaches 18kg, which is usually around four years old, you'll need to start thinking about swapping them to the next stage seat. This is a Group 2/3 seat, approved for use from 15kg-36kg.

Our car seat experts recommend using the lowest group seat for as long as possible, so there's no need to swap to a Group 2/3 seat until your child has outgrown their Group 1 seat (at 18kg).

Remember, not all car seats fit in all cars, so make sure the car seat you choose fits before you buy it.

Best high-backed booster seats

Below, you can see our top five picks from the high-backed booster seats we've recently tested.

