Booster seats
Top Five High-Backed Booster Seats Of 2017
By Lisa Galliers
Article 2 of 2
Get the best high-backed booster seat for your child. We crash test each seat we review to help you buy a safer seat. Find out which car seats make our top five.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Need to swap to a high-backed booster seat ? We reveal the best car seats for when your toddler reaches 18kg and needs to move to the next stage seat. Every seat has passed our tough crash tests, to help you choose a safer car seat for your child.
When a child reaches 18kg, which is usually around four years old, you'll need to start thinking about swapping them to the next stage seat. This is a Group 2/3 seat, approved for use from 15kg-36kg.
Our car seat experts recommend using the lowest group seat for as long as possible, so there's no need to swap to a Group 2/3 seat until your child has outgrown their Group 1 seat (at 18kg).
Remember, not all car seats fit in all cars, so make sure the car seat you choose fits before you buy it.
Best high-backed booster seats
Below, you can see our top five picks from the high-backed booster seats we've recently tested.
Which? members can log in to see the results and click the links to read full reviews of each model. If you're not yet a member, try a £1 Which? trial for instant access.
Top five high-backed booster seats
- Overall safety rating:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 5 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Ergonomics:
- 4 out of 5
- Height or weight of child:
- Member exclusive
- Seat Group:
- Member exclusive
- Installation type:
- Member exclusive
- Harness or shield seat:
- Member exclusive
This smart looking high-backed booster seat will help keep your child safe thanks to a good overall safety rating and the excellent added side-impact protection. This Isofix model is also easy to fit, so there's less risk of getting it wrong and it's nicely padded and well made. Definitely one to consider.
- Overall safety rating:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Height or weight of child:
- Member exclusive
- Seat Group:
- Member exclusive
- Installation type:
- Member exclusive
- Harness or shield seat:
- Member exclusive
It's been around for a while, but this top-scoring high-backed booster seat has great crash protection results whether you use the Isofix connectors or the car's seat belt. Plus it's a Group 1/2/3 seat so you can use it for longer.
- Overall safety rating:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 5 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Ergonomics:
- 4 out of 5
- Height or weight of child:
- Member exclusive
- Seat Group:
- Member exclusive
- Installation type:
- Member exclusive
- Harness or shield seat:
- Member exclusive
We made this impressive-looking car seat a Best Buy thanks to its decent overall safety results. It has numerous safety features and has a good quality finish to give your child a comfy ride.
- Overall safety rating:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Ergonomics:
- 3 out of 5
- Height or weight of child:
- Member exclusive
- Seat Group:
- Member exclusive
- Installation type:
- Member exclusive
- Harness or shield seat:
- Member exclusive
With its brightly coloured padding, this lightweight Group 2/3 high-backed booster seat comes with a host of the latest safety features to help keep your older child safe and secure. It just misses out on a Best But by the smallest margin so still worth taking a look at.
- Overall safety rating:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Ergonomics:
- 4 out of 5
- Height or weight of child:
- Member exclusive
- Seat Group:
- Member exclusive
- Installation type:
- Member exclusive
- Harness or shield seat:
- Member exclusive
Extra side-impact protection and a range of adjustments should help keep this high-backed booster perfectly fitted to your child as they grow and safer while they travel. It's not quite a Best Buy, but with no major weaknesses it's worth considering.
How Which? tests child car seats
Each car seat tested endures a front crash, equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and a side crash equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph, repeated again and again, in all the different ways a car seat can be used.
We can go through as many as 20 samples of the same seat to get the final score.
Crash tests Our experts have specially designed the crash tests, making them more demanding than the legal minimum standard requires. They’re derived from Euro NCAP – it carries out crash testing on cars to show how well cars protect occupants in severe accidents. We do a similar thing for car seats and feel this more accurately reflects what could happen in a real crash.
Crash test dummies These are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body and accurately indicate the risk of injury a real child could have in a crash.
Multi-group seats If a car seat can be used in a number of different ways and attached by different methods (Isofix or car’s seat belt), we crash test it in each format.
Find out more about how Which? tests child car seats.