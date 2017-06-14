Child car seats in five-seat MPVs

Small MPVs aim to combine the road handling and running costs of a medium car with the versatility of a full-sized MPV. But can you fit three kids in child car seats in the back?

Five-seater MPVs

Small MPVs (aka five-seater MPVs) usually have more headroom and legroom than a medium car, so should be better suited to trying to fit in more child car seats.

Some five-seat MPVs offer the option of two additional seats at the back, if you pay extra, turning them into seven-seat MPVs.

For the small MPVs we looked at, our experts checked the space in the front and back of all the cars we tested, assessing access and installation options for child car seats. Our results show that there's plenty to think about when choosing a family car. That's just one reason why we always recommend you try a seat in your car before buying.

In our guide below, we reveal how easy it is to get three car seats to fit, the suitability of each position in the car, and any issues we uncovered. We also give a rating for each car seat installation option (Isofix, top tether and seat belt), to help you choose which type of car seat to go for.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.

Citroën C3 Picasso

When we road-tested the C3 Picasso, we were impressed with its spaciousness for a supermini-based MPV. Here’s how it fared when we tested it for child car seat installation.

Citroën C3 Picasso summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Ford C-Max

You buy an MPV for its space and ability to carry people and luggage. We reveal what the Ford C-Max is like for carrying three children.

This test was carried out using the outgoing C-Max, before the new (Sept 2010) model was launched.

Ford C-Max summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Renault Kangoo

Renault’s Kangoo is a utilitarian ‘baker’s van’ MPV that aims to provide versatile family motoring and value for money.

Renault Kangoo summary