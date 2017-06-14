Can I fit three child car seats in my car?
Child car seats in medium cars
By Lisa Galliers
Article 2 of 5
Medium family hatchbacks
We've assessed popular medium hatchbacks to see how well-suited they really are to family motoring. Our experts have tried to fit three car seats in the back of each.
In our guide below, we reveal how easy it is to fit, how suitable each position in the car is and any issues we uncovered. We also give a star rating for each car seat installation option (Isofix, top tether and seat belt), to help you choose which type of car seat to go for.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
Alfa Romeo Giulietta summary
- Number of seats = 5
- Number of children that can be carried = 4
- Number of pairs of Isofix mounts = 2
Ford Focus
Ford Focus summary
- Number of seats = 5
- Number of children that can be carried = 3/4
- Number of pairs of Isofix mounts = 2
Renault Mégane
Renault Mégane summary
- Number of seats: 5
- Number of children: 3
- Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2
Vauxhall Astra
The Vauxhall Astra is one of the UK's biggest-selling hatchbacks, but we reveal if you can fit three car seats in the back, and what other seating positions can be used.
Vauxhall Astra summary
- Number of seats: 5
- Number of children: 4
- Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2
Volkswagen Golf
- Number of seats: 5
- Number of children: 3/4
- Number of pairs of Isofix seat mounts: 2