Child car seat accessories

5 Point Plus Anti Escape System

The 5 Point Plus Anti Escape System has been on the market for some years now, but since the beginning of 2016 comes integrated into all of Cosatto's Group 1 and 1/2/3 car seats - so the brand clearly agrees with its benefits.

It's basically a fabric harness that fits over the five point harness of the child seat, reducing the size of the arm holes to make slipping arms out of shoulder straps much harder.

We asked a parent to try one out in a first look review, and it stopped her child's Houdini-esque escape attempts quickly and she found it easy to fit.

She did think the reduced arm holes made it a little more awkward to get her child into the car seat but didn't really make much difference to getting him out, which is of key importance in case you, or someone else, needs to release your child quickly from a seat after a crash.

The 5 Point Plus Anti Escape system is not actually officially endorsed by any UK child car seat manufacturer other than Cosatto – although the makers say that other brands' customer services recommend it to parents – so you should speak to the manufacturer of the car seat you own to see what it advises before buying one to go with your child's car seat.