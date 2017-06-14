Find out why our tests revealed the Axkid Kidzofix to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Axkid Kidzofix is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Independents

Type: Isofix and belt installation

The Axkid Kidzofix is versatile Group 1/2 child car seat that can be used as an extended rear-facing car seat. Travelling rear-facing reduces the strain on the head and neck in a crash, but the Kidzofix can also be installed forward facing

This child car seat has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children weighing between 9kg and 25kg (around one to six years old).

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

