Find out why our tests revealed the Britax Xtensafix Group 123 car seat to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one

Why the Britax Xtensafix Group 1/2/3 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Independent nursery stores, Debenhams, Precious Little Ones,

Type: Belted and Isofix installation

The Britax Xtensafix Group 1/2/3 car seat is a multi-group seat that has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 9-36kg - that's around nine months up to 12 years old.

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

