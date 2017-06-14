Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats

Britax Xtensafix

By Lisa Galliers

Article 5 of 13

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out why our tests revealed the Britax Xtensafix Group 123 car seat to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one

Why the Britax Xtensafix Group 1/2/3 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Independent nursery stores, Debenhams, Precious Little Ones, 

Type: Belted and Isofix installation

The Britax Xtensafix Group 1/2/3 car seat is a multi-group seat  that has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 9-36kg - that's around nine months up to 12 years old.  

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy. 

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out why, what you should do next, see our crash results, and find out what Britax says.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1

next

Easycarseat Inflatable

Which? works for you © Which? 2017