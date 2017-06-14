Find out why our tests revealed the Easycarseat Inflatable to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Easycarseat Inflatable is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Online

Type: Belted-only installation

The Easycarseat Inflatable is an inflatable booster seat. It's forward-facing and designed for children weighing between 15kg and 36kg (around four to 12 years old) with both the seat and the child secured using the adult seatbelt.

It's not widely available anymore, and in own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

