Find out why our tests revealed the Joie Stage (2012 model) to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Joie Stages (2012 model) is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Argos, Halfords, Kiddicare, Mothercare

Type: Belted installation only

The Joie Stages car seat is still on sale. But it has been updated so much since we tested it back in 2012 that it's very different to that model. Confusing though, it still carries the same name. It was this older model that we tested back in 2012 and this older model that we're highlighting as a 'discontinued' Don't Buy child car seat.

We think that the fact the model still on sale carries the same name as the Don't Buy model is confusing to consumers.We have suggested to Joie that it updates the name to make it more clear to consumers which product they are buying.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out how to tell if you have the older Don't Buy model, or the newer version, why we made the older seat a Don't Buy and what Joie says.