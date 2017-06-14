Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats

Kiddicare Maxi SP (pre December 2012)

Find out why our tests revealed the Kiddicare Maxi SP Group 0-2 to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Kiddicare Maxi SP Group 0-2 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Kiddicare, until Autumn 2012

Type: Belted installation only

The Kiddicare Maxi SP passed the regulatory tests required by United Nations regulation ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 0-25kg. 

Any child car seat marked as approved to ECE R44/04 is better than no car seat at all and will provide some protection in a crash.

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy. 

