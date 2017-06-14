Find out why our tests revealed the Nania Tria Plus Group 0/1/2 to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Nania Trio Plus Group 0/1/2 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Asda Baby Event, until Autumn 2012

Type: Belted installation only

The Nania Trio Plus is identical to the Kiddicare Maxi SP child car seat that was on sale until December 2012. Both of these seats have been discontinued since our test.

The Nania Trio Plus/Kiddicare Maxi SP passed the regulatory tests required by United Nations regulation ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 0-25kg.

Any child car seat marked as approved to ECE R44/04 is better than no car seat at all, and will provide some protection in a crash.

However, in our own more stringent tests, we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

