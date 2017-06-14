Find out why our tests revealed the Petite Star City Bug to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Petite Star City Bug is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Amazon, Independents, Tesco, Toys R Us

Type: Belted installation only

The Petite Star City Bug is a rear-facing group 0+ infant carrier, designed to carry children from birth to 13kg (about 12 to 15 months old). It is secured using the adult seat belt. You can buy the seat as part of a travel system where it fits into a pushchair, allowing you to transfer your baby from there to the car undisturbed.

This child car seat has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from birth up to 13kg.

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

