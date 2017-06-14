Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats
Safety 1st Tri Safe
Article 13 of 13
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find out why our tests revealed the Safety 1st Tri Safe to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one
Why the Safety 1st Tri Safe is a Don't Buy
Sold by: Amazon, Mothercare
Type: Belted installation only
The Safety 1st Tri Safe child car seat is secured using a seatbelt and is a Group 1/2/3 child car seat. It has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children weighing between 9kg and 36kg (around one to 12 years old).
However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.
Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out why, and what you should do next if you own one.