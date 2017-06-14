Find out why our tests revealed the Safety 1st Tri Safe to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one

Why the Safety 1st Tri Safe is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Amazon, Mothercare

Type: Belted installation only

The Safety 1st Tri Safe child car seat is secured using a seatbelt and is a Group 1/2/3 child car seat. It has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children weighing between 9kg and 36kg (around one to 12 years old).

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

