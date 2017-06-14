Are Isofix child car seats safer?

Seatbelts vs Isofix in a crash

When a car crashes there is a rapid deceleration of the car, but the car seat and child in it carry on moving. A car seat acts to hold the child in place, absorb some of the force of the crash and actively control the child's deceleration to reduce injury to their internal organs.

When a seat is installed using a seat belt, there is some give in the belt. This means slightly more movement of the seat in a crash, but the forces transmitted to the seat (and hence the child) are often lower, because of the energy absorbed as the belt flexes.

With Isofix mounts the 'joint' between the seat and the car is relatively stiff, and more of the force of the crash is transmitted into the seat.

Our testing shows that this can lead to the child being exposed to slightly higher forces in crashes than the same seat with a belted installation.

This is particularly noticeable in a front impact where the seat tends to tip forward because the Isofix connector rotates around the Isofix mounting as it can't move forward.

But in a sideways impact the car seat is often held more firmly on the seat, so there can be less sideways movement.

This often means that Isofix versions of the same seat get slightly better side impact results and slightly worse front impact results than the belted version.

Often the difference will be negligible and some Isofix seats do better overall than their belted versions. If a seat can be belted in as well as connected using Isofix, we'll always tell you how it does in both modes.

