Isofix child car seats
Are Isofix child car seats safer?
By Olivia Howes
Article 1 of 3
Isofix is a child car seat attachment system designed to make installation quick and easy. But how do Isofix child car seats fare in our tests?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Isofix is a child car seat fitting system that comes as standard in all new cars and is built in to lots of older models as well. While it can make installing a child car seat easier, whether it leads to a seat performing better depends on the individual seat. We've seen good and bad test results from Isofix car seats in our crash tests.
To find out how Isofix car seats fare in our tests, visit our child car seats reviews.
Mis-installed child car seats
Research into child car seat fitting, including our own, shows child car seats are routinely fitted incorrectly. Our investigation in 2014 found that 90% of the stores we asked to fit two common child car seats made mistakes, some of them serious. And a study in the same year by Good Egg Safety checked 1,692 car seats and found errors in the fitting of 67% of them.
It's still very possible to make errors with Isofix seats but they are, in general, easier to install than belted seats. So for this reason alone, we'd recommend using an Isofix child car seat if you have the option.
See which car seats scored top in our tests and which you should avoid in in our car seats Best Buys and car seats Don't Buys.
Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and thousands of our other independent reviews and Best Buys.
Seatbelts vs Isofix in a crash
When a car crashes there is a rapid deceleration of the car, but the car seat and child in it carry on moving. A car seat acts to hold the child in place, absorb some of the force of the crash and actively control the child's deceleration to reduce injury to their internal organs.
When a seat is installed using a seat belt, there is some give in the belt. This means slightly more movement of the seat in a crash, but the forces transmitted to the seat (and hence the child) are often lower, because of the energy absorbed as the belt flexes.
With Isofix mounts the 'joint' between the seat and the car is relatively stiff, and more of the force of the crash is transmitted into the seat.
Our testing shows that this can lead to the child being exposed to slightly higher forces in crashes than the same seat with a belted installation.
In a car crash the car rapidly decelerates, but the car seat and child in it carry on moving.
This is particularly noticeable in a front impact where the seat tends to tip forward because the Isofix connector rotates around the Isofix mounting as it can't move forward.
But in a sideways impact the car seat is often held more firmly on the seat, so there can be less sideways movement.
This often means that Isofix versions of the same seat get slightly better side impact results and slightly worse front impact results than the belted version.
Often the difference will be negligible and some Isofix seats do better overall than their belted versions. If a seat can be belted in as well as connected using Isofix, we'll always tell you how it does in both modes.
To find out more about what we do in our unique car seat testing, head over to how we test child car seats.