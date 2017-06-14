Isofix child car seats
The best and worst Isofix child car seats
By Olivia Howes
Which? tests Isofix child car seats. Here are the best and worst we've tested of models still on sale.
The best Isofix child car seats
Our table below makes it easy to see the top five Isofix child car seats from our tests.
|Top scoring Isofix child car seats
|Brand/Model
|Type of seat
|Which? test score
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|87%
|Group 1 (9kg to 18kg)
|82%
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|82%
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|82%
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|82%
The lowest scoring Isofix child car seats
|Lowest scoring Isofix child car seats
|Brand/Model
|Type of seat
|Which? test score
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|0%
|Group 0+/1 (birth to 18kg)
|0%
|Group 0+/1 (birth to 18kg)
|20%
|Group 1/2 (9kg -25kg)
|25%
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|38%
How Which? finds the best and worst Isofix car seats
Which? crash tests every child car seat we review, using more severe crash test scenarios than the legal requirements. This helps us to find the car seats that offer the best protection for your children.
Our front-crash test is equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and our side crash equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph. The crashes are repeated again and again, in all the different ways a car seat can be used.
Our dummies are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body, accurately indicating what chances of injury a real child would have in similar circumstances.
