Rear facing child car seats
Rear-facing child car seats: the cons
By Lisa Galliers
Article 1 of 3
Which? has been testing child car seats for many years, and we support parents keeping their children rear-facing for longer. However, we know there are some drawbacks to extended rear-facing seats, so we explore these in detail.
Tricky to install
The first tests we carried out on Scandinavian rear-facing Group 1 child car seats revealed that, while they performed satisfactorily in crash tests, they were so difficult to install properly that we couldn’t recommend them.
Some seats can be big, heavy and hard to install.
Luckily, things have improved since we first looked at extended rear-facing seats, and we’ve even found some that have become Best Buys. But some of them can still be big, heavy and hard to install in your car.
We recommend you try any seat in your car – with your child – before buying, as this allows you to check you are happy with the way it fits.
Price
Expect to pay around £300 to £350 for a top-of-the-range extended rear-facing car seat approved to the new i-Size regulation, but some are available from as little as £158.
Extended rear-facing seats can seem fairly pricey, but if you work out the overall cost versus how long you’ll use the seat, it can work out to as little as a few pennies a day.
We’ve found extended rear-facing car seats that are Best Buys and Don't Buys.
Check our our guide to the best extended rear-facing car seats to find out which are the top three seats
Where to buy?
Some manufacturers sell car seats through special safety initiative retailers, who will demonstrate the seat for you before you buy. This is a good idea, because installing extended rear-facing seats can be complicated and we’d recommend you always get any car seat expertly fitted to you car.
We don’t recommend buying online because of the poor advice we’ve seen on some sites for parents trying to choose the right seat for their child and their car.
Car seat legroom
Older children in particular can often appear squashed in extended rear-facing car seats, as there is limited space to put their legs, but it is worth remembering that children are more flexible than adults and can sit comfortably in cross-legged positions.
The aim of the car seat is to protect the head, neck and internal organs, which are much harder to heal than broken leg bones.
Although a child’s legs may appear more vulnerable when they're facing the back of the car, the aim of the car seat is to protect their head, neck and internal organs, which are much harder to heal than broken leg bones.
Space in your car
You might struggle for space fitting an extended rear-facing car seat in a conventional medium family hatch – or find it difficult to accommodate your whole family, even in large cars – which is why it’s important to try any car seat in your car before you buy it.
The car seat may fit, but it may mean taller passengers can’t use the front passenger seat any more.
Some seats we’ve tested were relatively bulky compared with good forward-facing models, while some of the more recent ones aren’t so large, although they will take up a bit more room in your car than some forward-facing models will.
Children travelling rearward-facing
In a 2015 Which? survey of more than 1,400 parents, 48% of parents incorrectly thought that it was safest for children to travel forward-facing in their car seat from nine-months old.
You do not need to change your Group 0+ infant carrier to a Group 1 car seat on your baby’s first birthday, either. In the same survey 22% thought this was true, but it’s not.
Travelling rearward-facing is the safest way for a small child to travel.
Travelling rearward-facing is the safest way for a small child to travel, and this is why the new R129 car seat regulation makes it mandatory for babies to travel reward-facing until they are 15 months of age.
One of the most common reasons for parents turning their child forwards too soon is that they think their child is not happy facing backwards. Car sickness and boredom are also common reasons that parents give for wanting to turn them around.
We often criticise extended rear-facing seats for their poor view for the child, but infants are used to travelling rearward-facing – they won't know it is more interesting to travel facing forwards unless you encourage them to think that.
Some parents also want to be able to keep a closer eye on their child than they are able to when the seat is facing away from them. But it is worth remembering that interacting with your child while driving is a distraction in itself which could result in a collision.