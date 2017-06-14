Rear-facing child car seats: the cons

Which? has been testing child car seats for many years, and we support parents keeping their children rear-facing for longer. However, we know there are some drawbacks to extended rear-facing seats, so we explore these in detail.

Tricky to install

The first tests we carried out on Scandinavian rear-facing Group 1 child car seats revealed that, while they performed satisfactorily in crash tests, they were so difficult to install properly that we couldn’t recommend them.

Some seats can be big, heavy and hard to install.

Luckily, things have improved since we first looked at extended rear-facing seats, and we’ve even found some that have become Best Buys. But some of them can still be big, heavy and hard to install in your car.

We recommend you try any seat in your car – with your child – before buying, as this allows you to check you are happy with the way it fits.