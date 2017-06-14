Rear facing child car seats
The best and worst rear facing child car seats
By Lisa Galliers
Find out which rear-facing child car seats are best for protecting your child in a crash.
Best and worst rear-facing car seats for older children
The most dangerous car accidents are generally frontal collisions, and they’re also the most common.
Rear-facing car seats protect children from the forces of a crash that would otherwise fling their delicate bodies, heads and necks forward
In our unique guide we bring together the test results for the top three, and bottom three, rear-facing car seats, updated with our latest crash test results.
The best extended rear-facing car seats
Extended rear-facing car seats have been around for a while, and are becoming more popular as parents understand they can be a safer option for children.
These seats can remain rearward facing until your child is around four years old, and are usually multiple group seats, which means they combine more than one car seat group, such as a Group 0+ and Group 1.
Some of the first ones we tested were big and bulky, and so difficult to install that they scored quite poorly.
Fast-forward a couple of years and more manufacturers are creating seats that are smaller and easier to install. Our unique table below makes it easy to see the three best-scoring extended rear-facing child car seats from our tests.
Alternatively, you can head straight to our child car seat reviews to find all the extended rear-facing car seats we’ve tested
|Top-scoring extended rear-facing child car seats
|Brand/model
|Type of seat
|Which? Best Buy
|Which? test score
|i-Size 40cm - 105cm
|Group 1 (9kg to 18kg)
|Group 1 (9kg to 18kg)
The lowest-scoring extended rear-facing car seats
Some extended rear-facing car seats aren’t quite as impressive as they should be. Below are the lowest-scoring extended rear-facing car seats that we’ve tested.
|Lowest-scoring extended rear-facing child car seats
|Brand/model
|Type of seat
|Which? Best Buy
|Which? test score
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
|Group 1 (9kg to 18kg)
|Group 0+ (birth to 13kg)
How Which? finds the best and worst child car seats
Which? crash tests every child car seat we review, using more severe crash test scenarios than the legal requirements. This helps us to find the car seats that offer the best protection for your children.
- Crash tests – Each car seat tested endures a front crash, equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and a side crash equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph, repeated again and again, in all the different ways a car seat can be used.
- Crash test dummies – State-of-the-art dummies are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body to help accurately indicate the risk of injury a real child could have in a crash.
- Installation – We test how easy it is to install every child car seat and how easy the seats are to use. Some extended rear-facing seats can be big, bulky and tricky to install.
Which? car seat experts carry out the most comprehensive ease-of-use testing there is. This is particularly important, as we know from our own investigations that most child car seats are not installed correctly.
We check whether each seat is easy to install and adjust in a range of cars, considering both Isofix and seatbelt modes. And we look at the instructions to see whether there are any ambiguous areas which could lead to the child car seat being fitted incorrectly.
If a seat is difficult to install, it’s more likely to be fitted incorrectly, which could increase the risk of injury - or even death - in a crash.
How we test car seats – find our more about our unique and extensive car seat tests