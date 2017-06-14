Britax child car seats

Looking for a Britax child car seat? The brand has a large range to choose from. Find out all about Britax car seats in our handy guide, below.

Britax has been actively involved in child travel safety for more than 40 years. It introduced the first infant carrier designed for newborn children to the UK market. Britax is one of the few brands to have its own in-house crash-test systems similar to those used in the car industry, to test the safety performance of its own products. As a brand its focus is on safety, comfort and usability.

More recently, Britax has also become renowned as the car-seat brand chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Royal couple picked the Britax Baby-Safe Infant Carrier to transport their newborn son Prince George home from hospital. Britax is also well known for its popular pushchairs and travel systems.

Some Britax car seats score much better than others in our tests. Check out our Britax car seat reviews to discover which ones are the best.

What is a typical Britax car seat like?

The infant carriers include integral adaptors, which means they can be attached to Britax pushchairs with their 'click & go' feature.

Some also have a single-handed release feature (SHR), meaning you can remove the infant carrier from the pushchair with just one hand.

Britax car seats all use a harness and not an impact shield.

With most Britax car seats you can choose between seatbelt or Isofix installation.

They have indicators and belt guides to help ensure the seat is installed correctly.

Read our to find out what this means for the convenience and safety of travelling with your child.

How much does a Britax child car seat cost?

Prices range from £35 for the Britax Adventure (Group 2/3) car seat to up to £350 for the Britax DualFix. You can get a Best Buy Britax car seat for as little as £100.

Britax car seats: the Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Britax child car seat, you can find out how many we've reviewed, and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found, by checking our table below.

How we test Britax child car seats

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our tests are more rigorous than the requirements for the standard, and better reflect what happens in real life crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard, we also test ease of use – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars and in any of the different modes (such as seatbelt or Isofix).

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 77% or more. A group 1, 2, 3 child car seat or any of the combinations of these groups need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Britax Kidfix XP SICT

The Kidfix XP SICT is part of the Britax Kid child car seat range. It's a forward-facing Group 2/3 seat for children weighing from 15kg to 36kg (about 3.5 years up to 12 years old). It can be fitted using the adult seat belt or an Isofix base. The Kidfix XP SICT is a high-backed booster seat with a seatbelt harness pad, and is claimed to have adjustable side-impact protection.

Britax Versafix

The Britax Versafix child car seat is a forward-facing Group 1 seat for children from 9-18kg (approximately nine months to four years old). It can be installed in several ways, with Isofix and belted options. Sometimes how the seat is installed will affect how well it protects in a crash. We've tested each in our tough front and side-impact crashes to find out whether this is the case with the Versafix.

Where to buy Britax child car seats?

Retailers such as Halfords, Mothercare, Babies ‘R’ Us, Britax online, Independents and other online retailers stock Britax child car seats.

When buying a child car seat, we strongly recommend browsing and researching online - but when you come to buying, it’s best to have it fitted in store and buy it there. This is because not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the product home. In a crash, an incorrectly fitted car seat can in some cases be almost as unsafe as no car seat at all.

For more helpful buying advice, see our car seat fitting guide.

How to contact Britax

BRITAX EXCELSIOR LIMITED

1 Churchill Way West,

Andover,

Hampshire,

SP10 3UW,

Email: service.uk@britax.com

Tel: 01264 386034