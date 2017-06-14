Cybex child car seats

Looking for a Cybex child car seat, but unsure which one to go for? Find out all about Cybex car seats in our handy guide, below.

Cybex manufactures top-end child car seats and infant carriers. It says its aim is to create modern designs using innovative technologies to make safe, functional products for parents. Cybex says it puts its products through practical staff tests - it allows its employees to take the products home to try them out and critique them for ease of use.

Head straight to our Cybex car seats reviews to see which models score well in our crash tests.

What is a typical Cybex car seat like?

Cybex infant carriers are lightweight to make them easy to handle.

Its baby car seats can also be used as part of a travel-system pushchair.

Cybex tends to use impact shields rather than harnesses.

It produces Isofix and belt-fix installation child car seats.

Cybex seats have a feature it calls the telescopic L.S.P. System, which stands for linear side-impact protection. This can be adjusted to fit the specific vehicle to help absorb energy in a crash.

Read our to find out what this means for the convenience and safety of travelling with your child.

How much does a Cybex child car seat cost?

Prices range from around £135 to just under £400, but there are Best Buy Cybex car seats from around £150.

Cybex child car seats: the Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Cybex child car seat, you can find out how many we've reviewed, and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found, by checking out our table below.

Which? members can log in to unlock all the results.

Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to instantly unlock these and our thousands of other reviews.

Find out how Which? rates the Cybex brand Number tested Range of scores Best Buys Don't Buys Verdict

How we test Cybex child car seats

Log in to find out how Which? rates Cybex car seats and discover which ones performed the best in our tests.

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our tests are more rigorous than the requirements for the standard, and better reflect what happens in real-life crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard, we also test ease of use – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars in any of the different modes (such as seatbelt or Isofix).

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 77% or more. A Group 1,2,3 child car seat, or any of the combinations of these groups, need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Find out whether any Cybex models scored high enough in our reviews to become a child car seat Best Buy.

Cybex Juno 2-Fix

The Cybex Juno Fix is a Group 1 forward-facing child car seat which was launched in March 2013. It is designed for children from 9-18kg, or one to four years. It can be installed using Isofix mounts or the adult seatbelt. The child is restrained by an impact-shield cushion that fits across their tummy. The idea of this design is that in a crash, the child rolls forward around the shield to reduce the strain on the child’s neck.

Find out how it performed in our Cybex Juno 2-Fix review.

Cybex Aton 4

The Cybex Aton is the fourth generation of the popular Aton child car seat. It's a Group 0+ infant carrier for babies weighing up to 13kg or (around 12-15 months). It is rearward-facing and can be secured using an Isofix base or using the adult seatbelt. We've tested it in both modes in our crash tests. The Aton 4 has a 'lie-flat' position, side-impact protection and a large sun canopy. It can be used as a travel system with Cybex pushchairs.

Cybex Sirona

The Sirona is a Group 0+/1 car seat for children from birth up to 18kg (from one year old to around four years old). It is installed using the Isofix fitting only. It can be used as an extended rearward-facing seat until the child reaches 18kg, or can be moved to a forward-facing position from 13kg. Older children are held in place by an impact shield rather than a harness.

Discover the pros and cons of this car seat in our Cybex Sirona review.

Where to buy Cybex child car seats

You can buy Cybex seats from retailers such as Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, Kiddicare.com, Bambino Direct, independents and other online retailers.

When choosing a child car seat, we strongly recommend browsing and researching online - but when you come to buying, it’s best to have it fitted in store and buy it there. This is because not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the seat home.

For more helpful buying advice see our car seat fitting guide.

How to contact Cybex

CYBEX Gmbh

Riedinger Str. 18

95448 Bayreuth

Tel: +49 (0) 921-78 511-511

Email: info@cybex-online.com