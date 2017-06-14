Graco child car seats

Is a Graco child car seat top of your shopping list? Find out how the seats we've tested compare before you buy.

Graco as a brand has been around for nearly 60 years; starting out as manufacturers of machine and car parts, then moving into the baby products business selling baby swings. Decades on, they now manufacture a range of products, including child car seats, pushchairs and travel systems.

What is a typical Graco car seat like?

Often cheaper than many of the other top UK brands

Use integral five-point harness restraints rather than impact shields

Isofix and belt installation child car seats available

Graco infant carriers can be used with Graco strollers as a travel system.

How much does a Graco child car seat cost?

Prices range from around £50 to £200.

Graco child car seats: the Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Graco child car seat, you can find out how many we've reviewed, and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found by checking out our table below.

How we test Graco child car seats

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our tests are more rigorous than the standard, and better reflect what happens in real crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard we also test ease of use – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars, as well as in any of the modes it can be fitted.

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 77% or more. A group 1, 2, 3 child car seat or any of the combinations of these groups need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Graco Junior Baby

The Graco Junior Baby launched in March 2012. It is a lightweight Group 0+ child car seat, designed to keep your child rearward-facing until they weigh 13 kg. Like the Logico S HP, this child car seat can be fitted using an Isofix belt, or using the adult seatbelt.

Graco Nautilus

The Nautilus is used for older children it is a forward-facing Group 1/2/3 seat for children from 9kg up to 36kg (around one to 12 years). It was launched in September 2011 and is secured in the car using the adult seat belt only.

Where to buy Graco child car seats?

Retailers such as Mothercare, Halfords, Debenhams, Kiddicare, Argos, independents and other online retailers.

When buying a child car seat we strongly recommend browsing and researching online but, when you come to purchasing, it’s best to have it fitted in-store and buy it there. This is because not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the product home. In a crash an incorrectly fitted car seat can be dangerous and reduce the crash protection of the seat.

How to contact Graco

Graco UK & Ireland

Halifax Avenue

Fradley Park

Lichfield

Staffordshire

WS13 8SS

Tel: 0844 412 1212

Email: graco.info@newellco.com