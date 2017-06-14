Childcare in the UK
How much does childcare cost?
Childcare adds a significant amount to your monthly outgoings. Compare the cost of different types of childcare with our at-a-glance guide.
Childcare costs increased by 32.8% for under twos and 36.2% for over twos between 2010 and 2015. Nursery costs are rising much faster than the rate of inflation.
If you're returning to work, you'll need to think about the various factors affecting how much you can afford to pay for childcare. Taking on part-time hours will obviously affect your income - if the average cost of a part-time childminder is £104.46 a week, that's a £5,200 chunk out of your yearly salary - assuming a couple of weeks off for holiday periods. A nanny can cost up to £24,867 a year if you're living in London.
However, there is help with costs, in the form of childcare vouchers and benefits. Look at our guide to childcare vouchers to see what deductions you could shave off these total costs.
The table below provides an at-a-glance rundown of your childcare options and the corresponding costs, as well as those extra monetary factors to think about with each one.
See our page on childcare options to better understand the different types of childcare, including their pros and cons.
If you're worried about paying for childcare, see our guide to help with childcare costs.