Cappuccino, flat white and other espresso-based drinks
By Yvette Fletcher
Get more from your coffee machine with our guide on how to make different coffee drinks using espresso as a base.
Combine espresso and milk in different ways and you can enjoy a wide array of coffees, from cappuccino to macchiato, latte, flat white to piccolo. Find out below how you can make these drinks at home, and get more out of your coffee machine.
Or if you prefer black coffee you have the choice of espresso, long black or Americano, according to how strong you like your brew.
Espresso is the base for many different coffee drinks, but each has its own identity and taste. Here, we'll show you the different measurements needed for each coffee type, so you can impress friends and family with the perfect barista-style coffee in your own kitchen.
Firstly, it's important to note that different coffee machines make different types of coffee. If you are keen on milky coffee drinks, such as cappucino, you'll need to ensure you buy a coffee machine with a milk frother or steam wand.
How to make espresso-based drinks
Enjoy a cheeky cappuccino? Or fancy mastering a macchiato? Below we list the exact measurements of coffee, milk, foam and water to make these drinks at home, as well as a latte, flat white, piccolo and Americano. There's also advice on how to get the best cup of coffee every time.
Espresso
An espresso is a single shot of plain coffee that should be about 30ml. Espresso is the backbone of every other drink - get this right and you will be starting with a solid building block for all other coffees.
An espresso should be rich and full tasting, slightly sweet and never bitter. It should be topped with a bright golden crema, which forms when air mixes with the oils found inside roasted coffee beans.
Cappuccino
A cappuccino is an espresso with frothed milked added to it. A good cappuccino will have equal parts of coffee, milk and foam – usually 60ml of each.
The frothed milk should have hot milk at the bottom, small velvety bubbles (sometimes called microfoam) above and then thicker, stiff foam at the top. Once ready, the milk should be added to the espresso using a spoon to hold back the stiff foam. This means the froth will remain fluffy and will sit on the top of the drink.
You can take a look at our guide and video to using your coffee machine step by step to get the tastiest coffee and beautifully frothed milk.
Americano
The simplest of coffees, an Americano has twice the amount of hot water as it does espresso coffee. You can enjoy an Americano with or without milk, but it doesn't include foam on top.
None of these ratios or volumes are set in stone. You can experiment with the quantities to tailor drinks to your individual taste. You can also use more than one shot of espresso and you can try adding syrups, such as caramel, hazelnut or vanilla, to the milk. Enjoy!
Flat White
A drink imported from New Zealand, a flat white is similar to a latte, but with some small key differences.
It is less milky than a latte of cappuccino, which means the espresso flavour is more pronounced. A flat white is poured with milk that has been steamed to perfection - with tons of micro foam. They are combined in a way that makes a consistent, milky drink.
Flat whites are typically served in a 165ml cup, making them smaller than a latte or cappuccino and are typically served at a cooler temperature than either latte of cappuccino.
Long black
A long black is a shot of espresso combined with about 120ml to 180ml of hot water. The addition of hot water to the espresso opens up the flavours, while still keeping the drink strong.
To make a longblack you pour espresso over the hot water, the order is important to maintain the espresso's golden crema.