Coffee machines advice guides

Whether you're an espresso or cappucino fan, our expert advice will help you select the best coffee machine for you.

Nespresso, Tassimo or Dolce Gusto?

Not sure how to choose? We compare the big capsule coffee machine brands, including Nespresso, Tassimo, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Lavazza and Illy.

How to buy the best capsule coffee machine

Coffee machines like those from Nespresso and Tassimo use pre-packaged capsules for stress-free coffee making – find out whether they're the best buy for you.

Top five best espresso coffee machines

Which? reveals the five best coffee machines: including capsule, bean to cup and pump espresso models, the best for cappuccino and best cheap coffee machine.

Top five best bean-to-cup coffee machines

Buy the best bean-to-cup coffee machine from Which? top reviewed models. We've rounded up our top five models, including our best cheap bean-to-cup machine.

How to buy the best espresso (ground coffee) machine

We explain how a traditional espresso machine works, along with typical prices, key features & the big name brands to look out for when buying a coffee machine.

Top five best ground coffee machines

Which? picks the five best espresso coffee machines from brands like Delonghi and Krups, for those who love using ground coffee in a traditional coffee machine

How to buy the best Tassimo machine

Which? advises on what to look out for when choosing a Tassimo machine, plus see all our capsule coffee machine reviews to find the best coffee maker for you.

Top three best Nespresso coffee machines

Our pick of the best Nespresso machines, plus the best Nespresso alternatives - including capsule machines from Tassimo, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Lavazza and Illy.

Top five best Delonghi coffee machines

The best Delonghi coffee machines we've tested, including Nespresso capsule compatible, bean-to-cup and traditional pump espresso Delonghi models.

How we test coffee machines

Each coffee machine is assessed on how well it makes espresso, speed, noise, ease of use and how good the espresso coffee tastes, so you get a perfect brew.

Which coffee machine brand?

Find out which is the best coffee machine brand, as rated by owners. We review big coffee machine brands including Delonghi, Gaggia, Magimix and Krups.

In this guide (7 articles)

How to buy the best coffee machine

Thinking of buying a coffee machine? Our experts will help you choose the right one for you, giving advice on the different coffee machine types.

How to buy the best Nespresso machine

Read our guide to choosing the best Nespresso machine to find the right Nespresso for you. Find out how much you need to spend and what features to look for.

How to clean your coffee machine

Coffee machine faulty? Leaking, blocked, or making bad coffee? Our coffee machine cleaning tips could fix your espresso or bean-to-cup coffee maker.

Make the best espresso or cappuccino

Step-by-step Which? guide that explains how to make great coffee with your coffee machine. Detailed instructions explain how to make an espresso or cappuccino.

Macchiato, flat white and other espresso-based drinks

This Which? guide helps you make the best macchiato, flat white, latte, cappuccino and more from your coffee machine, using espresso as the starting point.

Useful coffee-making gadgets

Looking for advice about coffee grinders, milk frothers or alternative coffee-makers such as cafetières? Our coffee gadget guide gives you the lowdown.