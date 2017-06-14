How to buy the best coffee machine

As you can see, capsule coffee machines are the most costly to use at home, especially with expensive brand Nespresso, and traditional machines are the cheapest.

These costs are based on two espressos per day over five years, plus the initial cost of our cheapest Best Buy machine of that type.

Coffee machine shopping checklist

Once you know what type of coffee machine you want, use our coffee machines review to find your perfect model. You can filter by type of coffee machine, and see which models are Which? Best Buys in our tests.

Before you go, use our handy checklist of things to look out for when choosing a coffee machine to help narrow down your options.

Capacity

Water tank capacity is important if you want to make lots of espressos in quick succession, or don't want to be constantly reaching behind the coffee machine to refill the water tank.

You can buy coffee machines that make two espressos at once, but we've found that some don't distribute coffee evenly between cups – some can be out by 10ml, or a third of an espresso cup.

Coffee machine brand

A coffee machine is a luxury product - so it's unsurprising that premium brands including Lavazza, Dualit, Delonghi, Gaggia, Kitchenaid and Cuisinart offer ranges of machines.

But you'll also find coffee machines from high street and supermarket brands such as Argos and Tesco. We've found cheap models that can make great coffee - and some shockers too - but you'll need to decide if looks matter to you, as budget options won't necessarily shine on your worktop.

Coffee machine style and colour

Retro machines, red or blue ones, stainless steel finishes... you'll find a plethora of styles, colours and finishes to match your kitchen.

Plus, some machines also have kettles and toasters to match, such as the Delonghi Scultura or KitchenAid Artisan ranges.

Ease of use

A coffee shop barista might make it look easy, but getting to grips with a coffee machine - complete with levers, buttons and filters - can be a daunting task. A key element of our testing is rating how easy each machine is to use, and we award a star rating for ease of use to each model we test.