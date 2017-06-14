How to buy the best Tassimo machine
By Yvette Fletcher
Interested in buying a Tassimo capsule coffee machine? Our guide explains how to pick the best so you can avoid wasting your cash.
Tassimo machines make more than just coffee. There are more than 50 different-flavoured Tassimo pods available, including hot chocolate and various teas. But is Tassimo right for you? And if so, which model is the best?
Our guide explores the key questions you need to answer before investing in a Tassimo machine, as well as how much you need to spend.
If you want to make a variety of cafe-style hot drinks at home, Tassimo seems to have all the answers. The simple T-disc capsule system allows you to make drinks at the touch of a button. But are they any good, or will the coffee disappoint?
Before you commit to a Tassimo, check out how Tassimo machines have been rated by our experts in our Tassimo coffee machine reviews.
How much do I need to spend to get a decent Tassimo machine?
Tassimo machines usually cost between £80 - £150 at full price, but they're regularly on special offer for around half this amount.
What's more, they all use the same range of Tassimo T-discs to make coffee so you may be able to get away with a cheaper model. It's a good idea to keep an eye on prices and pick up a Tassimo machine when it's on offer, to avoid paying over the odds.
As you go up the range in price, you will get more fancy features. But only our tests reveal how good each model is at making coffee and how easy they are to use.
How do Tassimo machines compare with other coffee machines?
Tassimo coffee machines tend to sit at the affordable end of the scale when compared with other capsule models. However, they also differ in another important way – while other coffee machines use high (15-19 bar) pressure to make espresso, Tassimo machines use just 3.3 bar pressure.
Coffee purists would argue this isn't enough to produce a classic espresso, although Tassimo says otherwise. In our independent coffee machine tests, our coffee tasting expert blind tastes espresso and cappuccino from every machine. Find out how he rates the coffee from Tassimo machines compared with others by heading to our coffee machine reviews.
As with all capsule machines, it's worth keeping ongoing costs in mind before committing to a Tassimo model – T-disc capsules cost around 25p each (and two are required for some drinks). If you're turned off by the prospect of continually paying for capsules, you may want to consider a traditional espresso machine instead, which will be cheaper to use.
Are cheap Tassimo machines any good?
All Tassimo machines are fully automatic and use the same T-disc capsule system to make drinks. The capsules have a barcode which the machine scans, so it knows exactly how to make each drink. This means that theoretically all Tassimo machines should produce a similar quality of coffee. But to find out for sure, use our filters to take a look at our Tassimo coffee machine reviews.
So what do you get if you buy a more expensive Tassimo coffee machine? Some of the extra features you might see include:
- On-board capsule storage The Tassimo Caddy has a flexible storage system so your favourite drinks capsules can be stored alongside the machine for easy access.
- Adjustable drinks Tassimo T-discs each have a barcode that tells the machine how much water to use for that drink. However, pricier Tassimo machines will allow you to manually adjust the size of your drink for more flexibility.
- Liquid crystal display While cheaper Tassimo models keep things simple with just a single button, pricier models have a display that helps you personalise drinks and tells you when the machine needs descaling or the tank needs refilling.
- Larger water tanks More expensive Tassimo machines tend to have larger water tanks, which means you’ll be able to make more drinks before having to refill.
- Water filters Models at the high end come with a water filter that fits into the model’s tank.
What drinks can I make with a Tassimo?
The range of Tassimo pods includes espresso, cappuccino, latte and decaf coffee capsules, as well as traditional and herbal teas and a variety of hot chocolates. It also includes Costa coffee capsules, for fans of the coffee chain.
If you want this sort of variety, it's also worth considering a Nescafé Dolce Gusto machine, as the Dolce Gusto capsule range also includes a wide range of hot drinks.
Choosing the best Tassimo machine
If you aren't too worried about extra features, you have more freedom to pick a Tassimo machine based on how much space you have in your kitchen, how much you want to spend, and which model fits your decor.
But don't compromise on how good the coffee is, use our coffee machine reviews now to see which models have done well in our tests.