How to make cappuccinos, flat whites and other espresso coffees

Combine espresso and milk in different ways and you can enjoy a wide array of coffees, from cappuccino to macchiato, latte, flat white to piccolo. Find out below how you can make these drinks at home, and get more out of your coffee machine.

If you prefer black coffee you have the choice of espresso, long black or Americano, depending on how strong you like your brew.

Espresso is the base for many different coffee drinks, but each has its own identity and taste. Here, we'll show you the different measurements needed for each coffee type, so you can impress friends and family with the perfect barista-style coffee in your own kitchen.

You can jump straight to the drink you want to make using the links below:

Before you start

When buying a new coffee machine, it's important to think about what type of coffee you like to drink most. If you are keen on milky coffee drinks, such as cappuccino, you'll need to ensure you buy a coffee machine with an automatic milk frother or a steam wand for manual milk frothing.

To make sure you get a coffee machine that makes the kind of coffee you love, read our in-depth coffee machine reviews, or, for more advice on choosing the right machine for you, try our coffee machine buying guide.