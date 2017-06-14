Macchiato, flat white and other espresso-based drinks

Combine espresso and milk in different ways and you can enjoy a wide array of coffees, from cappuccino to macchiato, latte, flat white, piccolo and Americano. Find out below how you can make these drinks at home, and get more out of your coffee machine.

Espresso is the base for many different coffee drinks, but each has its own identity and taste. Here, we'll show you the different measurements needed for each coffee type, so you can impress friends and family with the perfect barista-style coffee in your own kitchen.

Firstly, it's important to note that different coffee machines make different types of coffee. If you are keen on milky coffee drinks, such as cappucino, you'll need to ensure you buy a coffee machine with a milk frother or steam wand.

To make sure you get a coffee machine that makes the kind of coffee you love, read our in-depth Which? coffee machine reviews, which test the milk-frothing capabilities of any machine that has this feature.

