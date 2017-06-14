Top five best bean-to-cup coffee machines

Bean-to-cup coffee machines make the freshest coffee because they grind coffee beans as you use them, so there isn't time for some of the flavoursome oils to evaporate, as can happen with ground coffee.

Choose a Best Buy bean-to-cup coffee machine and you'll get a model that's easy and quiet to use, and produces rich, smooth and, above all, tasty coffee. A bad bean-to-cup machine could mean you are hundreds of pounds out of pocket and left drinking watery coffee.

We've selected the top bean-to-cup coffee machines that have been through our rigorous lab tests, which includes a blind taste test of the coffee each machine makes. Only ones that make the richest and most flavoursome coffees are included.