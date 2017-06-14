Top five best Delonghi coffee machines
By Yvette Fletcher
Our round-up of Best Buy Delonghi coffee machines includes top-end and cheaper models to suit a variety of budgets.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Delonghi is an Italian brand that makes a range of different types of coffee machines, including capsule, traditional espresso and bean-to-cup models. It also has a selection of Nespresso and Dolce Gusto capsule coffee machines.
We've reviewed models that cost from around £50 to more than £500, but you don't have to spend a lot to get a great Delonghi coffee machine.
The table below includes a couple of cheap Delonghi machines, models for the ultra style-conscious, as well as capsule, traditional and bean-to-cup models. One is our best-scoring coffee machine ever, earning 86% in our tests.
Unlock our table by logging in or, if you're not a member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? for just £1 to get access to this and all our reviews, from toasters to TVs.
|Top five best Delonghi espresso coffee machines
|Why we love it
|Coffee taste test
|Cappuccino
|Score
|
Top-scoring Delonghi coffee machine
|
This coffee machine breezed through our tests. Our expert thought it was one of the best we've tested, making an excellent espresso that's 'rich and strong with a good kick'.
Making an espresso is easy, although it does take a little longer to heat up than other coffee machines. It can make great cappuccinos, too.
Find out which Delonghi coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|86%
|
Traditional Delonghi espresso coffee machine
|
This compact and stylish machine is a traditional model that comes at a great price. It can make coffee from grounds or pods, and you can set your preferences such as the temperature.
The espresso it produces was highly rated by our expert and simple to make. It froths milk well and also dispenses hot water so you can make other drinks, such as hot chocolate.
Find out which Delonghi coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|84%
|
Capsule Delonghi coffee machine
|
This capsule machine is fully automatic, so you can make a range of drinks at the touch of a button. It can also froth milk for you, which is unusual for a capsule model.
It uses Nespresso coffee capsules and the espresso it makes won top marks from our expert, who said it was smooth, dark and full-flavoured.
Find out which Delonghi coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|80%
|
Bean-to-cup Delonghi coffee machine
|
This coffee machines makes an excellent espresso. It's slow compared with other coffee machines, but the coffee is worth the wait, whether you make it with beans or ground coffee.
It's also great at frothing milk, and is easy to use - simply select the coffee and strength you want, press the button, and hey presto.
Find out which Delonghi coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|80%
|
Cheap Delonghi coffee machine
|
Using this capsule coffee machine is a total breeze and costs less than £100. It's also great if you're tight on space - it weighs just over 2kg and could be easily stored.
The espressos it makes have a smooth crema (the golden froth on top) and rich aroma and taste. Although it can't froth milk, you can use milk capsules to make cappuccinos, which we found to be pleasant.
Find out which Delonghi coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|75%
|If you want to find out which Delonghi coffee machines made it into our top five, and for all of our reviews and Best Buys - log in or try Which? for £1.
You can also visit all our coffee machine reviews to see how these Delonghi machines compare with other machines we've tested.
How we test Delonghi coffee machines
All the Delonghi coffee machines we've tested go through a range of tough lab tests. Only the machines that make the very best coffee can be Best Buys. They also need to be a breeze to use and maintain, and froth milk to perfection.
We test to see how easy each machine is to use and clean, and how noisy it is – the last thing you want is an irritatingly loud one. We also look at how well each machine froths milk to make it the right texture for a range of different milky coffee drinks, such as cappuccino.
Most importantly, we test how good an espresso each machine makes. In our blind taste test, our coffee expert assesses the flavour, texture, smell and crema of each espresso. In one sitting alone he tests more than 100 cups of coffee.
Delonghi coffee machines: owners views
As well as testing individual Delonghi coffee machines, we have also reviewed Delonghi as a brand, rating it for reliability and value for money. You can see what owners think of their Delonghi coffee machine by reading our best coffee machine brands guide.
You can see all of our coffee machine reviews by trying Which? for just £1. This will also allow you to read the thousands of other reviews on the Which? website, from ovens to mattresses.