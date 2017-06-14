Top three best Nespresso coffee machines
By Yvette Fletcher
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
You can spend anything from £50 to more than £500 on a Nespresso coffee machine. But it's not just price that sets the different Nespresso machines apart; our lab test results for the latest models show that what you can get for your money really varies.
To help you avoid making an expensive mistake, we've rounded up the best Nespresso coffee machines that have topped our independent lab tests below.
Each of the models has excelled in our Which? performance tests, so you can be sure that each is easy to use and clean, can expertly steam milk and won't make a racket while it's working. And because the proof of the coffee is in the drinking, we have only recommended machines that deliver rich aromatic coffee with just the right flavour, texture and crema, as judged by our expert coffee taster.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, take a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access to this and all of our other best coffee machine recommendations.
|Best Nespresso capsule coffee machines
|Verdict
|Coffee taste test
|Cappuccino
|Score
|Cheapest Best Buy
|
If you're only interested in making espressos and so don't need a milk frother, this cheap Best Buy could be for you. It's really compact and can make pre-set drinks - ristretto, espresso and lungo.
The espressos it makes are consistently good, with a full taste and kick. It's clever too - after 11 uses it will remember your preferred coffee size.
Find out which Nespresso machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|N/A
|80%
|
Smart coffee machine
|
This coffee machine enables you to schedule your next coffee fix, check how many capsules you have left and clean your machine, all from your phone.
It makes impressive espressos and, as this version comes with a milk frother, can make great cappuccinos too. Our expert loved the 'amazingly dense froth' it produced.
Find out which Nespresso machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|82%
|
Perfect for small kitchens
|
One of our highest-scoring Nespresso machines, this coffee machine may be small, but still packs a punch, making excellent espressos quickly and relatively quietly.
It's easy to make a single or double espresso, but like the cheapest Best Buy, it doesn't have a steam pipe so you can't make cappuccinos.
Find out which Nespresso machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|N/A
|82%
|If you want to find out which Nespresso coffee machines made it into our top three, and see all of our reviews and Best Buys - log in or try Which? for £1.
Click to see all our Nespresso coffee machine reviews and recommendations.
Nespresso alternatives
Looking for an alternative to Nespresso? Choose from these top-performing models from Illy, Tassimo, Dolce Gusto and Lavazza.
|Top capsule coffee machine alternatives to Nespresso
|Verdict
|Coffee taste test
|Cappuccino
|Score
|
Uses Illy capsules
|
This coffee machine, which uses Illy capsules from the IperEspresso range, makes smooth, rich espressos and, as it's fully automatic, is easy to use.
It takes just 30 seconds to make an espresso and comes with a cup warmer. It doesn't have a milk frother though and the IperEspresso range doesn't include cappuccino capsules.
Find out which capsule coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|N/A
|85%
|
Uses Lavazza capsules
|
Find out which capsule coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|
Uses Dolce Gusto capsules
|
Making a range of drinks, this machine is also available in black, white and red. It uses Dolce Gusto capsules and the espressos it produces are rich and flavoursome.
Although not automatic, it's really easy to use. It doesn't come with a steam pipe for frothing milk, but you can get cappuccino capsules, which our expert said made a great drink.
Find out which capsule coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|77%
|
Uses Tassimo capsules
|
Using Tassimo capsules, this machine is automatic and so very user friendly. It makes great espressos that are rich and full of flavour.
As well as coffees, this machine also makes hot chocolate and tea. It does come with a milk frother, but its cappuccinos are not quite as impressive as its espressos.
Find out which capsule coffee machine we're talking about - log in or try Which? for £1.
|76%
|If you want to find out which alternative capsule coffee machines made it into our top four, and for all of our reviews and Best Buys - log in or try Which? for £1.
How to buy a capsule coffee machine
Capsule coffee machines are a quick and simple way to make tasty coffee at home. There are a lot of capsule types and capsule machines to choose from besides Nespresso, including Illy, Tassimo, Lavazza and Nescafe Dolce Gusto.
If you want to use a capsule from a particular brand, such as Nespresso, you'll need to buy a compatible coffee machine. There are a number of Nespresso coffee machines available, including models from Krups and Magimix.
Generally, we've found that the more you pay for a Nespresso coffee machine, as with other coffee machines, the better it'll be. But that's not always the case. If you're a cappuccino lover, you will probably need to go for a more expensive model, or a model that comes with the Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother, as cheaper ones often only make espressos.
Not found anything on this page that tempts you? You can browse all our coffee machine reviews – we've tested more than 100 – from brands including Delonghi, Krups, Gaggia and KitchenAid.