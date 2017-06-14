Top three best Nespresso coffee machines

You can spend anything from £50 to more than £500 on a Nespresso coffee machine. But it's not just price that sets the different Nespresso machines apart; our lab test results for the latest models show that what you can get for your money really varies.

To help you avoid making an expensive mistake, we've rounded up the best Nespresso coffee machines that have topped our independent lab tests below.

Each of the models has excelled in our Which? performance tests, so you can be sure that each is easy to use and clean, can expertly steam milk and won't make a racket while it's working. And because the proof of the coffee is in the drinking, we have only recommended machines that deliver rich aromatic coffee with just the right flavour, texture and crema, as judged by our expert coffee taster.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, take a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access to this and all of our other best coffee machine recommendations.