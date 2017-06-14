Useful coffee-making gadgets

Filter coffee machines

If you prefer the taste of filter coffee to the punch of an espresso, you might want to try a filter coffee-maker. Filter coffee machines can easily brew a jugful of drip-filtered coffee, without you watching over them. Handy for dinner parties or large family gatherings when you don't want to spend half the evening at your espresso machine making cup after cup.

If you're looking to invest in a filter coffee machine, make sure you check out our filter coffee machine reviews. We've found Best Buys for under £40.

Filter coffee is more delicate than espresso, so you'll need to ensure that you buy good-quality beans or ground coffee - and to check that you're using the correct grind level (see below).

We've blind taste-tested ground coffees to make this job easy. Find out which supermarket coffee was named our Best Buy ground coffee.

Manual coffee makers

Aerobie AeroPress

This popular gadget has been billed as a new - and affordable - way to make espresso-style coffee, and it's also very quick. The AeroPress costs around £25 and sits on top of your cup. To make a coffee, you put coffee into the plastic chamber, add water and stir, before pushing down the plunger (which requires some force).

The plunger seal is designed to make air pressure in the chamber build up, which should shorten the filtering time and squeeze additional flavour from the coffee.

Ceramic filter cones

A simple ceramic (or thermoplastic) filter cone is still a very reliable way to make a decent cup of filter coffee (aka 'drip coffee'). These cones sit on top of your cup while coffee drips into it, filtering through filter paper that lines the cone. The whole process takes around three minutes. They are available in specialist coffee shops, online and some department stores, and normally cost less than £10.

To get a decent brew from ceramic filter cones, wet the filter paper with hot water before lining the cone with it. Once you've added the coffee grounds to the cone (about one tablespoon per cup), it's best to pre-wet them with a small amount of just-boiled water for 30 seconds or so, before slowly pouring in the rest of the hot water. It's best to use a medium or fine grind for filter coffee.