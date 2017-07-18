Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which coffee machine brand?

Are DeLonghi coffee machines any good?

By Manette Kaisershot

Article 1 of 4

DeLonghi offers a wide variety of coffee machines - find out how it does in our expert tests and whether one is right for you.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Italy is synonymous with great coffee, so it's no surprise that a whopping 30% of our members own a coffee machine made by Italian brand DeLonghi. But when it comes to buying a new machine, are DeLonghi models a good bet?

We've brought together years of testing data from our labs, our expert knowledge of the coffee machine market, and our exclusive brand reliability and satisfaction ratings from coffee machine owners to help you decide if DeLonghi is the brand for you.

Delonghi makes a wide range of coffee machines, from Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pod machines to ground coffee machines and bean-to-cup models. Prices range from budget to premium, making it one of the few brands that offers something for everyone.

If you just want to see which models make the best coffee, or have a particular model in mind, head straight to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews.

Our verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines

In the table below, you'll find an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines, including:

  • Which? test data How well DeLonghi coffee machines do in our tests, the range of scores and the number of models awarded our 'Best Buy' accolade. Plus, any Don't Buys to avoid.
  • Brand reliability rating How likely DeLonghi coffee machines will last, based on our survey of owners experiences.
  • Value for money rating Whether DeLonghi owners feel as though their coffee machine was good value.
  • Customer score Combines how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
  • Overall verdict We weigh up the pros and cons of the brand and give you our verdict.

Only logged-in Which? members can see all the information in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try a £1 Which? trial to unlock the table and all of our product reviews.

DeLonghi coffee machines overview table
Preview: DeLonghi coffee machines rated
Number tested 15
Average test score
Range of test scores
Number of Best Buys
Number of Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should I buy a DeLonghi coffee machine?

Key

Member Content

Head to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews to compare models and see which ones are our top picks. To see how DeLonghi measures up to other brands, head to our guide on the top coffee machine brands for 2017.

Choosing the best DeLonghi coffee machine for you

DeLonghi coffee machine prices range from budget to premium, so there's something to suit every budget. Several of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested cost less than £100, but most cost between £150 and £400. But top-of-the-range bean-to-cup coffee machines, such as the DeLonghi Prima Donna, can cost £1,000 plus.

Almost all of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested have either a steam pipe for heating and frothing milk or a built-in automatic milk frother, but their scores for making milky drinks vary. So, if you want a machine that will let you prepare tasty cappuccinos or lattes quickly, make sure you choose a model that scores well for this.

Most DeLonghi coffee machines come with a one-year guarantee. Bean-to-cup models - and some Delonghi Nespresso models - come with a two-year guarantee.

Delonghi makes the Latissima range of Nespresso machines, which have built-in milk frothers, as well as some Dolce Gusto pod machines

DeLonghi coffee machines: top picks and one to avoid

We've picked out top-rated DeLonghi models to help you choose your next coffee machine quicker, plus one mediocre model that you'll want to steer clear of.

Top DeLonghi coffee machines and one to avoid

Delonghi Scultura ECZ351 BG
Today's best price £149.99
Which? score 86%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Best Buy
Ground coffee (taste test):
5 out of 5
Coffee crema:
5 out of 5
Cappuccino:
5 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

The DeLonghi Scultura ECZ351 BG uses ground coffee or ESE pods to make espressos and cappuccinos. This coffee machine has a few handy features, such as an auto-off function and a cup warmer. It's a stylish model that's available in a range of colours. But does this coffee machine make espressos that taste as good as it looks? Our full review reveals all.

Sign up to reveal product
Delonghi Dedica EC.680 BK
Today's best price £133.65
Which? score 84%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Best Buy
Ground coffee (taste test):
5 out of 5
Coffee crema:
5 out of 5
Cappuccino:
5 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

The DeLonghi Dedica EC680 is designed for people who love coffee made from grounds, but don't have the space for a large coffee machine. It's the same size as a capsule machine, and this slim design makes it perfect for even the smallest kitchen. But can this compact coffee machine deliver flavoursome espresso? Read on to find out.

Sign up to reveal product
Delonghi Lattissima Pro EN750.MB
Today's best price £300.00
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Best Buy
Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
5 out of 5
Coffee crema:
5 out of 5
Cappuccino:
3 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

The DeLonghi EN750.MB Lattissima Pro is a stylish capsule coffee machine that uses the Nespresso range to make espresso and has an integrated milk frothing attachment to make cappuccinos and lattes. So is this fully automatic coffee machine the answer to your dreams? We sent it to the Which? test lab to find out.

Sign up to reveal product
Delonghi PrimaDonna Elite ESAM650.75
Today's best price £1,299.99
Which? score 58%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Ground coffee (taste test):
3 out of 5
Coffee made using beans (taste test):
3 out of 5
Coffee crema:
3 out of 5
Cappuccino:
4 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

This top-of-the-range coffee machine from DeLonghi is ideal for anyone who wants the latest tech in their kitchen, as it can be controlled using your phone via a Bluetooth app. But the PrimaDonna Elite is expensive, so read on to discover whether the coffee it makes is worth splashing out for.

Sign up to reveal product
SHARE THIS PAGE

next

Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?

Which? works for you © Which? 2017