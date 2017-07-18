Which coffee machine brand?
Are DeLonghi coffee machines any good?
By Manette Kaisershot
Article 1 of 4
DeLonghi offers a wide variety of coffee machines - find out how it does in our expert tests and whether one is right for you.
Italy is synonymous with great coffee, so it's no surprise that a whopping 30% of our members own a coffee machine made by Italian brand DeLonghi. But when it comes to buying a new machine, are DeLonghi models a good bet?
We've brought together years of testing data from our labs, our expert knowledge of the coffee machine market, and our exclusive brand reliability and satisfaction ratings from coffee machine owners to help you decide if DeLonghi is the brand for you.
Delonghi makes a wide range of coffee machines, from Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pod machines to ground coffee machines and bean-to-cup models. Prices range from budget to premium, making it one of the few brands that offers something for everyone.
If you just want to see which models make the best coffee, or have a particular model in mind, head straight to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews.
Our verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines
In the table below, you'll find an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines, including:
- Which? test data How well DeLonghi coffee machines do in our tests, the range of scores and the number of models awarded our 'Best Buy' accolade. Plus, any Don't Buys to avoid.
- Brand reliability rating How likely DeLonghi coffee machines will last, based on our survey of owners experiences.
- Value for money rating Whether DeLonghi owners feel as though their coffee machine was good value.
- Customer score Combines how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
- Overall verdict We weigh up the pros and cons of the brand and give you our verdict.
|Preview: DeLonghi coffee machines rated
|Number tested
|15
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a DeLonghi coffee machine?
Head to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews to compare models and see which ones are our top picks. To see how DeLonghi measures up to other brands, head to our guide on the top coffee machine brands for 2017.
Choosing the best DeLonghi coffee machine for you
DeLonghi coffee machine prices range from budget to premium, so there's something to suit every budget. Several of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested cost less than £100, but most cost between £150 and £400. But top-of-the-range bean-to-cup coffee machines, such as the DeLonghi Prima Donna, can cost £1,000 plus.
Almost all of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested have either a steam pipe for heating and frothing milk or a built-in automatic milk frother, but their scores for making milky drinks vary. So, if you want a machine that will let you prepare tasty cappuccinos or lattes quickly, make sure you choose a model that scores well for this.
Most DeLonghi coffee machines come with a one-year guarantee. Bean-to-cup models - and some Delonghi Nespresso models - come with a two-year guarantee.
Delonghi makes the Latissima range of Nespresso machines, which have built-in milk frothers, as well as some Dolce Gusto pod machines.
DeLonghi coffee machines: top picks and one to avoid
We've picked out top-rated DeLonghi models to help you choose your next coffee machine quicker, plus one mediocre model that you'll want to steer clear of.
Top DeLonghi coffee machines and one to avoid
- Ground coffee (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 5 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 5 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
- Coffee beans:
- Capsules:
- Water capacity:
- Milk frothing:
The DeLonghi Scultura ECZ351 BG uses ground coffee or ESE pods to make espressos and cappuccinos. This coffee machine has a few handy features, such as an auto-off function and a cup warmer. It's a stylish model that's available in a range of colours. But does this coffee machine make espressos that taste as good as it looks? Our full review reveals all.
- Ground coffee (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 5 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 5 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
- Coffee beans:
- Capsules:
- Water capacity:
- Milk frothing:
The DeLonghi Dedica EC680 is designed for people who love coffee made from grounds, but don't have the space for a large coffee machine. It's the same size as a capsule machine, and this slim design makes it perfect for even the smallest kitchen. But can this compact coffee machine deliver flavoursome espresso? Read on to find out.
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 5 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 3 out of 5
- Member exclusive
- Member exclusive
- Member exclusive
- Member exclusive
- Member exclusive
The DeLonghi EN750.MB Lattissima Pro is a stylish capsule coffee machine that uses the Nespresso range to make espresso and has an integrated milk frothing attachment to make cappuccinos and lattes. So is this fully automatic coffee machine the answer to your dreams? We sent it to the Which? test lab to find out.
- Ground coffee (taste test):
- 3 out of 5
- Coffee made using beans (taste test):
- 3 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 3 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 4 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
- Coffee beans:
- Capsules:
- Water capacity:
- Milk frothing:
This top-of-the-range coffee machine from DeLonghi is ideal for anyone who wants the latest tech in their kitchen, as it can be controlled using your phone via a Bluetooth app. But the PrimaDonna Elite is expensive, so read on to discover whether the coffee it makes is worth splashing out for.