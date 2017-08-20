Which coffee machine brand?
Are Dolce Gusto coffee machines any good?
By Manette Kaisershot
Article 3 of 5
Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machines work in a similar way to Nespresso and Tassimo machines. You buy a Dolce Gusto capsule-compatible coffee machine and use the branded capsules to make a variety of coffees at the press of a button. Here we reveal if Dolce Gusto machines are reliable and make good coffee.
Like Nespresso, Nescafé teams up with coffee machine manufacturers Krups and Delonghi to make its Dolce Gusto machines. Read on to find out how we rate these brands on their Dolce Gusto machines. Alternatively, head straight to our in-depth Dolce Gusto coffee machine reviews to find out which models scored best in our tests.
Our verdict on Dolce Gusto coffee machines
We've brought together years' worth of test data for Dolce Gusto coffee machines from our lab and our unique brand ratings, based on feedback from Dolce Gusto owners, to bring you a comprehensive guide to the brand.
In the table below you will find:
- Which? test data - how well Dolce Gusto machines do in our coffee machine tests.
- Brand reliability rating - we survey members about their Dolce Gusto machines, asking how and when they broke, and use this to create a rating for this brand's reliability.
- Value for money rating - whether Dolce Gusto owners feel that they got value for money.
- Customer score – we base this score on how satisfied our members were with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we deliver a quick verdict on what we think of this brand's machines overall.
DeLonghi
DeLonghi
Krups
Number tested
Average test score
Range of test scores
Number of Best Buys
Number of Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should you buy this brand?
Table notes Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 1, 549 Which? members who own coffee machines, surveyed in May 2017.
Average test scores based on coffee machines tested since July 2010 and may no longer be available to purchase.
To see how Dolce Gusto machines compare to other big coffee brands, including Nespresso and Tassimo, head to our guide to the best coffee machine brands.
Alternatively, skip straight to our individual Dolce Gusto coffee machine reviews to find the best model for you.
How to choose the best Dolce Gusto coffee machine
Dolce Gusto machines use pods to create a wide range of coffee-shop style drinks from a standard espresso to a caramel latte macchiato. They don't come with a fresh milk frothing accessory, instead milky drink options include an additional dried milk pod to be used along with the coffee pod.
You can find Dolce Gusto machines on sale for less than £50, but at full price they can cost up to £200. The difference between the makes and models comes down mostly to features and design. There's a range of weird and wonderful designs to choose from, such as the Dolce Gusto Drop, along with some more basic-looking machines such as the Dolce Gusto Oblo. Some Dolce Gusto machines are made by both Krups and Delonghi, so if you're keen on a model it is worth checking both brands to see which is cheaper.
While all machines use the same basic capsule system, we have seen some differences in the quality of drinks they make. See our top picks below or head to our coffee machine reviews to see how they compare to other capsule coffee machines.
Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machines: top picks
The space-age looking and affordable coffee machine makes good espresso and cappuccino using Nescafé’s specially designed Dolce Gusto’s coffee pods. The machine is very user friendly and hassle-free, though a bit noisy. But it was good enough to earn a Best Buy recommendation from us.
This coffee machine may look unconventional, but it produces a good standard espresso and a decent cappuccino using Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee pods. This coffee machine’s one fall back is a fiddly water tray, but otherwise it is a good coffee machine.