Which coffee machine brand?

Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?

By Manette Kaisershot

Article 2 of 4

Magimix, DeLonghi or Krups? If you're on the hunt for a Nespresso machine, you're likely to come across models from these brands. Our guide helps you to choose the right Nespresso machine for you.

The capsule coffee maker Nespresso teams up with other appliance manufacturers to produce Nespresso capsule coffee machines. We’ve tested Nespresso coffee machines from Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi and used this to help you pick the best, most reliable Nespresso coffee machine.

Over the years we’ve tested hundreds of coffee machines in our rigorous lab tests. We also have our coffee industry expert, Giles Hilton, rate how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino. We use our test data and combine it with a survey of over 5,000 of our members to let you know how reliable the big coffee machine brands are. 

Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi all make capsule-only coffee machines that use Nespresso-branded capsules. Two of these brands are rated was rated highly by Which? members in our reliability survey. Read on to find out how we rate these coffee machine brands on their Nespresso machines.

Or if you've already made up your mind then head straight over to our detailed and in-depth Nespresso coffee machine reviews to find the best of the bunch. 

Our verdict on Nespresso coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Nespresso coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Nespresso coffee machines.

In the table below you will find:

  • Number tested - this is the number of  machines we have tested since 2010.
  • Average test score - the average test score that these machines received, based on the total number of machines we've tested.
  • Score range - the range of scores of all the machines we have tested, from lowest to highest.
  • Brand reliability - we survey members about their various Nespresso machines, asking how and when they broke, and use this to create a rating for this brand's reliability.
  • Value for money - based on how our members rated their coffee machines on what they thought of their machine's value for money.
  • Customer score – we base this score on how satisfied our members were with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
  • Pros and cons - we use what we know about this brand’s coffee machines from testing them to pick out the major pros and cons of these coffee machines.
  • Should I buy this brand’s coffee machine? - we deliver a quick verdict on what we think of this brand's machines overall.
    If you already have your mind made up then head straight to our Nespresso coffee machine reviews to help you select the right model for your needs.

Nespresso coffee machines
The Which? verdict on Nespresso coffee machines
  Magimix DeLonghi Krups
Number tested
Average test score
Range of test scores
Number of Best Buys
Number of Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should I buy?
Table notes Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 1, 549 Which? members, surveyed in May 2017.
Average test scores based on coffee machines tested since July 2010 and may no longer be available to purchase.

Key

Member Content

Use our guide to the best coffee machine brands to compare the merits of the top brands and find out which one our members would be most likely to recommend to a friend.

Read full reviews of each coffee machine, and find out whether any models have been awarded Best Buy or Don't Buy status, using the filters on the Which? coffee machine reviews.

How to choose the best Nespresso coffee machine

You can use our coffee machines review filters to find a Nespresso model that suits your budget. Prices can range from £100 for a simple entry-level Nespresso machine to more than £400 for a top-of-the-range Nespresso machine with extra features such as a milk frothing accessory, cup warmer and adjustable settings.

All Nespresso coffee machines all use the same range of Nespresso capsules, so choosing the best for you will depend on your budget, aesthetic tastes and whether you drink cappuccinos. Some Magimix and Krups Nespresso models come with the Aeroccino accessory that can be used to froth milk, while the priciest have a steam pipe. Some DeLonghi Nespresso machines come with a milk frother and some do not. 

If you're a cappuccino connoisseur, it's worth making sure you are getting a machine with a milk frother that is going to produce a good cappuccino.

Features also vary between Nespresso models - pricier models are more likely to have a larger water tank, adjustable drip tray, adjustable and/or automatic drink sizes and a water filter. If you'd like to find out more, check out our guide on how to buy a Nespresso machine.

Nespresso coffee machines: top picks

We've picked out top-rated Nespresso models to help you choose your next coffee machine quicker. 

Top Nespresso coffee machines

Krups Nespresso Prodigio & Milk
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
5 out of 5
Coffee crema:
4 out of 5
Cappuccino:
5 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

Magimix Nespresso Gran Maestria
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
4 out of 5
Coffee crema:
4 out of 5
Cappuccino:
5 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

Krups Nespresso U & Milk
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
5 out of 5
Coffee crema:
4 out of 5
Cappuccino:
5 out of 5
Ground coffee:
Member exclusive
Coffee beans:
Member exclusive
Capsules:
Member exclusive
Water capacity:
Member exclusive
Milk frothing:
Member exclusive

