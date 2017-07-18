Which coffee machine brand?
Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?
By Manette Kaisershot
Article 2 of 4
The capsule coffee maker Nespresso teams up with other appliance manufacturers to produce Nespresso capsule coffee machines. We’ve tested Nespresso coffee machines from Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi and used this to help you pick the best, most reliable Nespresso coffee machine.
Over the years we’ve tested hundreds of coffee machines in our rigorous lab tests. We also have our coffee industry expert, Giles Hilton, rate how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino. We use our test data and combine it with a survey of over 5,000 of our members to let you know how reliable the big coffee machine brands are.
Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi all make capsule-only coffee machines that use Nespresso-branded capsules. Two of these brands are rated was rated highly by Which? members in our reliability survey. Read on to find out how we rate these coffee machine brands on their Nespresso machines.
Our verdict on Nespresso coffee machines
Below, we've collated our test results of Nespresso coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Nespresso coffee machines.
In the table below you will find:
- Number tested - this is the number of machines we have tested since 2010.
- Average test score - the average test score that these machines received, based on the total number of machines we've tested.
- Score range - the range of scores of all the machines we have tested, from lowest to highest.
- Brand reliability - we survey members about their various Nespresso machines, asking how and when they broke, and use this to create a rating for this brand's reliability.
- Value for money - based on how our members rated their coffee machines on what they thought of their machine's value for money.
- Customer score – we base this score on how satisfied our members were with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
- Pros and cons - we use what we know about this brand’s coffee machines from testing them to pick out the major pros and cons of these coffee machines.
-
Should I buy this brand’s coffee machine? - we deliver a quick verdict on what we think of this brand's machines overall.
|The Which? verdict on Nespresso coffee machines
|Magimix
|DeLonghi
|Krups
|Number tested
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy?
|
Table notes Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 1, 549 Which? members, surveyed in May 2017.
Average test scores based on coffee machines tested since July 2010 and may no longer be available to purchase.
How to choose the best Nespresso coffee machine
You can use our coffee machines review filters to find a Nespresso model that suits your budget. Prices can range from £100 for a simple entry-level Nespresso machine to more than £400 for a top-of-the-range Nespresso machine with extra features such as a milk frothing accessory, cup warmer and adjustable settings.
All Nespresso coffee machines all use the same range of Nespresso capsules, so choosing the best for you will depend on your budget, aesthetic tastes and whether you drink cappuccinos. Some Magimix and Krups Nespresso models come with the Aeroccino accessory that can be used to froth milk, while the priciest have a steam pipe. Some DeLonghi Nespresso machines come with a milk frother and some do not.
If you're a cappuccino connoisseur, it's worth making sure you are getting a machine with a milk frother that is going to produce a good cappuccino.
Features also vary between Nespresso models - pricier models are more likely to have a larger water tank, adjustable drip tray, adjustable and/or automatic drink sizes and a water filter. If you'd like to find out more, check out our guide on how to buy a Nespresso machine.
Nespresso coffee machines: top picks
We've picked out top-rated Nespresso models to help you choose your next coffee machine quicker.
Top Nespresso coffee machines
