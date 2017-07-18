Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?

The capsule coffee maker Nespresso teams up with other appliance manufacturers to produce Nespresso capsule coffee machines. We’ve tested Nespresso coffee machines from Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi and used this to help you pick the best, most reliable Nespresso coffee machine.

Over the years we’ve tested hundreds of coffee machines in our rigorous lab tests. We also have our coffee industry expert, Giles Hilton, rate how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino. We use our test data and combine it with a survey of over 5,000 of our members to let you know how reliable the big coffee machine brands are.

Krups, Magimix and DeLonghi all make capsule-only coffee machines that use Nespresso-branded capsules. Two of these brands are rated was rated highly by Which? members in our reliability survey. Read on to find out how we rate these coffee machine brands on their Nespresso machines.

Or if you've already made up your mind then head straight over to our detailed and in-depth Nespresso coffee machine reviews to find the best of the bunch.

Our verdict on Nespresso coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Nespresso coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Nespresso coffee machines.

In the table below you will find:

Number tested - this is the number of machines we have tested since 2010.

- this is the number of machines we have tested since 2010. Average test score - the average test score that these machines received, based on the total number of machines we've tested.

- the average test score that these machines received, based on the total number of machines we've tested. Score range - the range of scores of all the machines we have tested, from lowest to highest.

- the range of scores of all the machines we have tested, from lowest to highest. Brand reliability - we survey members about their various Nespresso machines, asking how and when they broke, and use this to create a rating for this brand's reliability.

- we survey members about their various Nespresso machines, asking how and when they broke, and use this to create a rating for this brand's reliability. Value for money - based on how our members rated their coffee machines on what they thought of their machine's value for money.

- based on how our members rated their coffee machines on what they thought of their machine's value for money. Customer score – we base this score on how satisfied our members were with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

– we base this score on how satisfied our members were with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. Pros and cons - we use what we know about this brand’s coffee machines from testing them to pick out the major pros and cons of these coffee machines.

- we use what we know about this brand’s coffee machines from testing them to pick out the major pros and cons of these coffee machines. Should I buy this brand’s coffee machine? - we deliver a quick verdict on what we think of this brand's machines overall.

If you already have your mind made up then head straight to our Nespresso coffee machine reviews to help you select the right model for your needs.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.