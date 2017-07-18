Are Tassimo coffee machines any good?

Tassimo coffee machines use pods to make a range of hot drinks, including coffee. They are extremely popular, but can you rely on a Tassimo coffee machine to make a quality morning brew for years to come?

We've gathered together all our Tassimo know-how into this handy guide. We've used data from our independent tests of hundreds of popular coffee machines, and feedback from owners in our 2017 survey, to bring you the definitive verdict on Tassimo machines.

Just want to see reviews of individual models? Jump to our Tassimo coffee machine reviews.

Our verdict on Tassimo coffee machines

Below we've collated our test score for Tassimo coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to this brand.

In the table below you will find:

Which? test data - how well Tassimo machines do in our coffee machine tests.

- how well Tassimo machines do in our coffee machine tests. Brand reliability rating - how likely Tassimo coffee machines are to last, based on our survey of owners.

- how likely Tassimo coffee machines are to last, based on our survey of owners. Value-for-money rating - whether Tassimo owners feel they get value for money

- whether Tassimo owners feel they get value for money Customer score - based on how satisfied owners are with their Tassimo coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

- based on how satisfied owners are with their Tassimo coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. Overall verdict - we deliver a quick verdict on whether this brand is worth buying.

